"Buy option currently not included" - Fabrizio Romano shares latest Arsenal transfer update involving 27-year-old attacker 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on the future of Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe.
According to the Italian journalist, Ligue 1 side OGC Nice are in negotiations with the Gunners over a loan move for the forward. Romano claims that there is no option to buy and the deal could simply be a loan move until June 2023.
He further added that there is optimism from all sides that a a deal can be completed for the Ivory Coast international. However, Pepe's salary is still being discussed.
Expectations for Pepe were incredibly high following his club-record £72 million move from Lille in 2019. However, he is generally considered to have been a monumental flop at the club.
The attacker has scored just 27 times, assisting a further 21 times, in 112 appearances for the Gunners. He is yet to make an appearance for Mikel Arteta's side this season. The north London club have won their opening three Premier League games and look particularly deadly in attack. They have already scored nine times, with new signing Gabriel Jesus in great touch.
With the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Jesus ahead of him in the pecking order, Pepe appears to be surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium.
Former Arsenal striker beleives Nicolas Pepe has played his last game for the club
Kevin Campbell has claimed that Pepe's nightmare stint in the Premier League will soon come to an end. The Gunners may be looking to move several players on this summer to reduce their wage bill.
Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell gave a damning verdict on Pepe as he proclaimed:
“[He has] no long term-future at Arsenal. I think the manager has seen enough of Pepe, or should I say not enough from Pepe, whichever way you look at it.
“Pepe’s just got to play football. He’s young and his talent is unquestionable. I just think in the present regime with what you are asked to do at Arsenal with what Mikel Arteta wants he can’t do it, if I’m honest."
He addeed:
“Who has come in? Bukayo Saka has come in and he’s been Arsenal’s player of the season for the last two seasons outperforming a £72million signing. Pepe doesn’t have a future at Arsenal. I think he can go on loan, play some football and shine then hopefully somebody will put some money down for him and he can restart his career somewhere else.”
The table-toppers will take on Fulham next on August 27.