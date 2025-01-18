“By far the best player on the pitch today” - Steve McManaman hails Liverpool star after win against Brentford 

Former Liverpool star Steve McManaman reckons Trent Alexander-Arnold was the best player on the pitch in the Reds' 2-0 win over Brentford. The two sides squared off in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (January 18).

The Reds dominated the contest, but were unable to find the back of the net in 90 minutes. Just when it seemed like they would be held to a stalemate, Darwin Nunez came off the bench to net a late brace (90+1', 90+3') and help Liverpool seal the win.

McManaman was full of praise for Alexander-Arnold, stating (via The Boot Room):

"Injury time winners feel sweeter, and Darwin Nunez is never far from the headlines. Arne Slot deserves a lot of credit for his substitutions and changing the match. They got the result they needed to apply the pressure on Arsenal. Trent Alexander-Arnold was by far the best player on the pitch today.”

Alexander-Arnold provided an excellent assist for Nunez's first goal and was the highest-rated player on the pitch (8.6), as per FotMob. Moreover, the 26-year-old created five chances and made six recoveries, two interceptions, and three clearances.

"They’re a level above" - Brentford boss Thomas Frank claims Liverpool are the best team in the world over Arsenal and Manchester City following 2-0 defeat

Thomas Frank waxed lyrical about Liverpool after witnessing his side fall to a late 2-0 defeat in the Premier League. He insisted the Reds are currently the best team in the world, crediting them for their work-rate and attacking prowess.

Brentford have faced Arsenal and Manchester City in the league in recent weeks, losing to the former 3-1, but holding the Cityzens to an impressive 2-2 draw. Despite this, Frank reckons the Reds are playing at a higher level than the aforementioned clubs.

The German told BBC Sport (via Rousing the Kop):

“I thought we played a really good game against the best team in the world right now, We just played City and Arsenal and now Liverpool, in a short amount of time. For me they’re a level above the two teams. They’re complete. Their work ethic, the way they track back, are good indicators."

Frank added:

“They’re so good all over the pitch. Such a threat going forward. These are really, really good. It’s the best team in the Premier League and the world. They’re huge favourites to win it [the title].”

Liverpool are currently leading the Premier League standings with 50 points from 21 games, six points above second-placed Arsenal who have played a game extra. Meanwhile, City have struggled for form this season and are in eighth place with 35 points.

