"By hook or by crook" - Mark Lawrenson predicts scoreline of Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has tipped the Reds to continue their fine form by beating AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (March 11).

Jurgen Klopp's side have been far from their best this season, having already been knocked out of the two domestic cup competitions. They are on the verge of crashing out of the UEFA Champions League as they lost 5-2 to Real Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16.

While Liverpool are no longer in the picture for the Premier League title as well, they appear to be gradually regaining momentum. They have won four of their last five league games, while keeping clean sheets in each of those outings.

The Reds will be determined to take their unbeaten run in the top-flight to six games with a win against bottom-placed Bournemouth on Saturday. A victory over the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium would see them break into the top four for the first team this season.

Having been impressed by Liverpool's 7-0 win against Manchester United last weekend, Lawrenson has backed them to claim a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth. The Anfield great added that the Cherries are unlikely to avoid relegation this season.

"Liverpool just need to win this by hook or by crook and then a good run of form can take effect," Lawrenson told Paddy Power. "They just looked so much better against Manchester United. It was a freak result but they thoroughly deserved it."

"They’ve started keeping clean sheets and that’s the most important thing. Bournemouth were on the brink of a mad result against Arsenal but they’re going down, you can’t concede that many goals. Bournemouth 0-2 Liverpool."

Bournemouth have won only one of their last 10 Premier League games. It remains to be seen if they can cause an upset over Klopp and Co. on Saturday.

Liverpool face Real Madrid in the Champions League next week

The Reds will follow up their match against Bournemouth with a trip to the Santiago Bernabeu. They are scheduled to face Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday (March 15).

Although they trail by three goals, the Merseyside-based club will hope to execute a stunning comeback in Madrid. Klopp could thus be tempted to rotate his squad against the Cherries to keep his best players fit for the Champions League encounter.

The Anfield outfit will not return to action until April 1 after their game against Los Blancos, with an international break coming up.

