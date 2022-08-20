"By the look of it" - Manchester United star has 'given up' on the club says Graeme Souness

Former Liverpool manager Graeme Souness has given his opinion on Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's current mindset amidst rumors that he could leave Old Trafford before the close of the transfer window.

As per Sky Sports, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was eager to leave the Red Devils and join a club that would give him the chance to play Champions League football this season.

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus last summer for £13 million. The veteran forward was expected to be the difference-maker at Old Trafford and the player who could lead them to a Premier League title.

Despite the 37-year-old scoring 18 goals in 30 league games, United finished sixth in the league table. The club hired Erik ten Hag as their new manager and were expected to undergo a rebuild and transformation under the Dutchman.

However, Manchester United signed just four players (including Casemiro) this summer and have endured a dismal start to their 2022-23 campaign, suffering defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in their opening two league games. This has raised concerns over Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club.

The Portugal international recently revealed on Instagram that his future will be revealed in the coming weeks. Graeme Souness believes the former Juventus star has 'given up on' his Manchester United teammates and that he does not want to stay at Old Trafford.

The former Liverpool captain told the Daily Mail:

"Cristiano Ronaldo has given up on them, by the look of it. He came out with a statement last year saying the young players there don't listen. He should be the perfect role model, yet he is saying, 'This club ain't for me'. That is a damaging indictment of Manchester United."

Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly frustrated after the Red Devils' humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford last weekend. The striker snubbed a handshake from Erik ten Hag, which has led many to believe that he could seek a move away from the club in the coming weeks.

Casemiro's arrival from Real Madrid could impact Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United

As per Si.com, a lack of transfers was seen as one of the main reasons behind Cristiano Ronaldo seeking a move away from Manchester United. The veteran forward believes Erik ten Hag does not possess the squad required to challenge for trophies this season.

Ronaldo was proven right as the lack of a top-quality defensive midfielder led to their downfall against Brighton and Brentford. The Red Devils have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid for £70 million, as per Sky Sports.

The 30-year-old is widely considered one of the best defensive midfielders in the world at the moment. He has made 336 appearances for Los Blancos and helped the club win three LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey, and five Champions League titles.

He spent four seasons with Cristiano Ronaldo in the Spanish capital, during which the duo helped the club win a LaLiga title, a Copa del Rey, and four Champions League titles. Casemiro's arrival could result in Cristiano Ronaldo opting to stay at Manchester United this summer.

