"By a mile" - When former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher named Arsenal legend as his 'toughest opponent'

Liverpool legend and current pundit Jamie Carragher once heaped praise on former Arsenal man Thierry Henry as the toughest opponent he faced. Speaking on Monday Night Football alongside Gary Neville last year, the former Reds defender claimed that the Frenchman's pace was too much to deal with.

"Henry by a mile. The two players we both mentioned, it's because they were that quick, you talk about ability and going tight with people and you can sometimes work that out, you've got to use your brain and experience," Carragher said.

"But when someone's got blistering pace and we weren’t blessed with pace, of course we weren't, so you've always got to be switched on that much. But sometimes it’s just out of your control, and for me Thierry Henry's the best player in the Premier League," the Liverpool man added.

Henry had a decorated career for Arsenal in the Premier League, joining the Gunners from Serie A side Juventus in 1999. He is the club's all-time top scorer with 228 goals in 377 games.

Henry was part of Arsene Wenger's iconic Invincibles side, leading the team to two Premier League titles and two FA Cup triumphs. He also won the Premier League Golden Boot four times. He is among the top 10 scorers in league history with 175 goals.

Liverpool join Arsenal and Chelsea in race for Serie A star: Reports

Osimhen has emerged as a fantastic forward for Napoli.

Liverpool are now among multiple Premier League sides interested in signing Napoli star Victor Osimhen. According to Sun Sport, the Reds sent scouts to watch the Nigerian striker on the recently concluded international duty.

The report adds that Arsenal and Chelsea are also rumored to be interested in the player. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on adding a No. 9 to the squad, with fans unhappy with the performances of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could find it difficult to hold on to Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian was chased hard by Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad in the summer.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been linked with Osimhen for a long time. Summer signing Nicolas Jackson has endured a mediocre start to life at Stamford Bridge and the addition of the Nigerian could solve the Blues' goalscoring troubles. Jackson has scored thrice in nine games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Osimhen could be convinced to leave the Serie A side after the club posted two videos on their official TikTok page seemingly mocking the player. Sun Sport also state that the player's relationship with manager Rudi Garcia has soured.