"By virtue of experience, I should be one of the leaders" - Barcelona team captain says new role 'does not scare' him at all

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is happy to lead the side and with the new position he has been deployed to under Hansi Flick. The Spaniard recently said he was not afraid of the captaincy role and enjoyed being a leader.

The 2023-24 season was one to forget for Pedri as his game time was drastically curtailed by injuries. However, fitness issues are a thing of the past for the former Las Palmas player, as he has been a regular player for La Blaugrana this season.

Pedri primarily plays as a central midfielder but has seen his position change under Flick this season, as he has been deployed in a double pivot role in midfield, most often with Marc Casado. Despite playing in a false position, the 22-year-old has continued to impress for Barcelona, showcasing his skill set and ability to control games from the deep.

In a recent interview with EFE (via Barca Universal), Pedri said:

“I really like this position because I am in constant contact with the ball, I touch the ball a lot, and the game flows through me. I feel more comfortable here and have learned how to position myself better defensively.”

In August, Pedri was named one of Barcelona's new captains for the 2024-25 season. Speaking about the leadership role, he added:

“There are many young players, and by virtue of experience, I should be one of the leaders. I like being a leader; it is a role that does not scare me in the least. I just want to take it on and try to help Barça win titles.”

"That is why I am feeling so good" - Pedri reveals reasons for his improved performances under new Barcelona manager

In the same interview, Pedri highlighted a key factor behind his enhanced performances and improved fitness this season. He credited the positive upturn in his form to the adjustments in Barcelona’s training regimen under new manager Hansi Flick.

Pedri had initially said he felt liberated under Flick and that the German manager made them work hard in training. Speaking on his improved performance this season, Pedri said:

“It does not mean that the previous training methods were wrong, but this personally suits me very well. It is a method that works better for me, and that is why I am feeling so good. I prefer to play because my body finds it harder to start after resting for one or two weeks. ‘’

Pedri has scored four goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances for Barcelona this season.

