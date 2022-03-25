BYJU’S becomes first Indian firm to sponsor FIFA World Cup

Edu-tech company BYJU’S has made history by becoming the first Indian company to ally with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. The move represents a big step by FIFA to reach more participants and fans in the populous subcontinent and will see the two organizations partner together to enact positive societal change.

Speaking at the announcement of the flagship partnership, FIFA’s chief commercial Officer, Kay Madati said (via GOAL):

“FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of enacting positive societal change. We’re delighted to be partnered with a company like BYJU’S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world.

“We look forward to supporting the promotion of BYJU’S educational learning opportunities, as well as having them join the global drumbeat of excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2022 through its association with this groundbreaking tournament."

The CEO and founder of BYJU’S, Byju Raveendran, revealed his pleasure at the new partnership with FIFA, saying:

"We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport."

"Sport is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just as football inspires billions, we at BYJU’S hope to inspire the love of learning in every child’s life through this partnership."

Both organizations will hope to forge a long and prosperous relationship with each other, as FIFA look to attract footballing interest in India. BYJU’S will also look to use the popularity and reach of the World Cup to expand its user base of over 150 million learners.

Playoff semi-finals for FIFA World Cup 2022 are set to commence in Europe

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 – AFC Asian Qualifiers: Australia v Japan

In Europe, nations are preparing for qualifying knockout games that could see some key footballing nations fail to partake in this event.

While Scotland's match against Ukraine has been postponed due to Russia's invasion, other matches remain set to take place. Wales and Austria will clash, with Gareth Bale hoping for the opportunity to qualify for the World Cup. Sweden have to face Czech Republic, while Italy face North Macedonia.

The Italians are expected to beat the North Macedonians, but the smaller country can look hopeful of an upset. Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo are set to face Turkey, with the Turks looking set to shock the Selecao.

