Cadiz 0-2 Real Madrid: Los Blancos player ratings as second half performance brings home three points | La Liga 2022-23

A strong performance after the break ensured Real Madrid beat Cadiz 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday, April 15.

Carlo Ancelotti made a host of changes from the side that beat Chelsea in the Champions League midweek.

Vinicius Junior was not even named on the bench, while the experienced pair of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric were given a rest. Marco Asensio and Rodrygo started on the wings, with Karim Benzema leading the attack.

Real Madrid dominated the early minutes, but it was the hosts who almost opened the scoring. Off a counter-attack, left-back Alfonso Espino struck the post.

Los Blancos continued to strengthen their grip on the tie but were unable to break the deadlock. Goalkeeper David Gil was forced into multiple saves to keep the scores level.

Real Madrid then came extremely close to scoring when Rodrygo rushed down the left and set up Asensio. The Spaniard had his shot saved from close range, but the rebound fell to Benzema, who could only hit the bar.

The second half was more of the same, with Real Madrid looking for the opener. They finally broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute through a moment of real quality from Nacho. The defender found himself with some space outside the box and unleashed a powerful strike into the bottom corner to give his side the lead.

Soon thereafter, Real Madrid doubled their lead when Asensio received a pass from Fede Valverde before cutting inside and placing the ball into the corner beyond the keeper's reach.

Real Madrid player ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

The Belgian was rarely troubled throughout the game and ended up with a fairly easy clean sheet.

Lucas Vazquez - 6.5/10

The versatile Spaniard had an energetic first half, looking to create opportunities down the right flank. He was eventually substituted for Eduardo Camavinga.

Eder Militao - 7.5/10

The Brazilian was impressive on both facets. He was solid defensively and was a good presence in possession. He completed 66 passes with an accuracy of 91%.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Rudiger had a comfortable night alongside Militao. The German was also comfortable with the ball, making 71 passes with an accuracy of 93%. He also displayed his ball-carrying ability with a few runs into the attacking half.

Nacho - 8/10

Nacho's sensational long-range effort broke the deadlock, before which Real Madrid were struggling to find the opener. Apart from his goal, he was threatening from the left, finishing the game with one key pass, one completed dribble, and three interceptions.

Fede Valverde - 7.5/10

The tireless Uruguayan had a good game on the right side of midfield. His run set up Asensio's goal.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

Tchouameni played a good game at the base of the midfield. He was slightly careless in his passing. He also notched an assist on Nacho's goal.

Dani Ceballos - 7/10

The midfielder had a solid outing and was an energetic presence, contributing both defensively and in attack.

Marco Asensio - 8.5/10

Asensio was rewarded with a start after his goal against Chelsea and repaid his manager's faith in him with another great performance. He was denied by the Cadiz goalkeeper from close range in the first half before getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

Karim Benzema - 7.5/10

The Frenchman was at his usual threatening best, linking up well with the wingers. He was unlucky not to score, having struck both the post and the bar.

Rodrygo - 7/10

He was solid in his role as Vinicius' replacement, looking to attack the Cadiz goal with his dribbling ability.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

Camavinga slotted well into the backline after replacing Lucas Vazquez.

Eden Hazard and Luka Modric - N/A

The pair came on for the last few minutes and did not play enough to merit a rating.

