Brazil legend Cafu has said that Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti would be welcomed if he decides to coach the Selecao. The legendary Italian has been at the Los Blancos helm since the summer of 2021.

Ancelotti is one of the most decorated coaches in the history of the game, achieving success during both stints with the reigning La Liga champions. He's the only one to win league titles in each of Europe's top-5 leagues.

The Los Blancos boss is also the winningest coach in Champions League history, with five titles, being the only one to win the competition twice with two different teams. While Ancelotti's current deal keeps him at the Santiago Bernabeu expires next summer, his future beyond that remains uncertain.

Having been linked with the Brazil job for a while now, Ancelotti could decide for a new adventure in international football with the record five-time FIFA World Cup champions. However, Cafu is unsure if the Italian has made up his mind to do so (as per MARCA).

"We hope you can make up your mind. If you come to Brazil, you will be welcome."

Cafu, who played five seasons under Ancelotti at Milan, waxed lyrical about his former boss:

"We are just like you. We don't know if he's coming, if he's not coming, if he's going, if he's staying at Real Madrid. It's a big question mark whether the coach is going to go to the Brazilian national team.

"He is a very intelligent coach, a coach that everyone likes, a super champion coach who won everywhere he went. We hope he can make up his mind. If he comes to Brazil, welcome, mister."

Ancelotti's side are coming off a 2-1 midweek home defeat to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg, losing 5-1 on aggregate, ending their title defence.

What's next for Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid's hopes of a maiden continental treble got dashed with their UEFA Champions League elimination to Arsenal in the quarter-final. Nevertheless, they are still in the hunt for two titles.

Trailing La Liga leaders Barcelona by seven points with a game in hand, Carlo Ancelotti's side next take on Athletic Club at home in the league on Sunday (April 20).

Los Blancos travel to Getafe three days later before locking horns with arch-rivals Barcelona in a blockbuster Copa del Rey final on April 26, having lost 5-2 to the Blaugrana in the Supercopa Espana title match this year.

