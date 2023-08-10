“Caicedo is going to look sexy in this” “Take my money” - Liverpool fans react as 2023-24 third kit is officially announced

Liverpool fans feel the club's third kit, which was recently released on social media, will suit reported transfer target Moises Caicedo. The Merseyside club has gone for a purple-colored third kit for the 2023-24 season.

Liverpool's home jersey is the traditional red with white outlines on the collar and sleeves, while the away jersey features an ambitious green-and-white design.

Fans shared their reactions to the third kit's official announcement, with one Twitter user commenting:

"Caicedo is going to look sexy in this!"

Another fan was happy with the design and said:

"Take my money."

The Reds will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes in the new kit after a disappointing fifth-place finish last season. The promotional images included Darwin Nunez, newly appointed club captain Virgil van Dijk, vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister, and Luis Diaz.

Available to pre-order now Introducing our 2023/24 @nikefootball third kitAvailable to pre-order now

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Liverpool released their third kit for the 2023-24 season:

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Liverpool target Moises Caicedo's future

Moises Caicedo is the subject of an intriguing transfer race between Chelsea and Liverpool. The Reds have reportedly outbid Chelsea for the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder's signature.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently provided an update on the Caicedo saga, as he revealed that Brighton are keen on reaching a decision about the transfer tonight. The Seagulls' stance is clear: they will sell the midfielder to the highest bidder. Romano reported:

"Understand Brighton want to resolve the Moisés Caicedo saga tonight. #BHAFC have been clear: selling to the highest bidder. Liverpool will challenge Chelsea and also send formal proposal bid to Brighton — official bids will be there. Player position will be crucial too."

Both Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are looking to bolster their teams' midfields and are keen on signing the Brighton starlet. While he only has one full Premier League season under his belt, the 21-year-old has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in England.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also reportedly monitoring the Ecuadorian's situation.