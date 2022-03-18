“Cake walk” – Barcelona fans thrilled after finding out Europa League quarter-final opponents

Barcelona fans have reacted positively to being drawn against Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final draw on Friday. The Catalan giants, who defeated Turkish outfit Galatasaray on Thursday night, are competing in Europe's second-tier competition for the first time since 2004.

In the quarter-finals, they will face a Frankfurt side who are certainly not challenging in the league as they are currently ninth in the Bundesliga table.

Barca fans have reacted with excitement to the news that they will face the German outfit.

Here are some of the best reactions:

BarcaBlood @NasirQ1994 @barcacentre second leg at home, yesss its coming home @barcacentre second leg at home, yesss its coming home

woods @woods_htw @barcacentre I’ll fully take that, 9th in bundesliga, more than do-able @barcacentre I’ll fully take that, 9th in bundesliga, more than do-able

Sp!ke @Legal_Spike Barcelona vs E. Frankfurt



We walking into the Semi-final



I love UEFA 🥰 Barcelona vs E. Frankfurt We walking into the Semi-final I love UEFA 🥰

UNIQUE @UNIQUEALIEN10 @TheEuropeanLad @talkfcb_ We are through against any team in this competition LoL @TheEuropeanLad @talkfcb_ We are through against any team in this competition LoL

Barcelona will travel to Frankfurt on April 7 for the first leg before hosting the German side on April 14 at the Nou Camp.

Xavi could lead Barcelona to UEFA Europa League success

Xavi has been hugely impressive at the Barcelona helm

Having taken over as manager from Ronald Koeman back in November last year, many had anticipated a long road to recovery for the Blaugrana. Barca were struggling in ninth place far and away from the top of the table.

Xavi's appointment could not stop the side from exiting the UEFA Champions League. The La Liga giants faltered at the hands of Benfica and Bayern Munich. in the group stage of Europe's elite club competition.

However, the turnaround under Xavi has been admirable and it could lead to the Catalan giants picking up European silverware at the end of the season.

It will not be the rophy Blaugrana fans have been so familiar with over the years. However, a Europa League title win could help push the side on as they head towards a huge summer of continuing their rebuild.

The signings of Pierre-Emerick Aubemyang, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore and Dani Alves have all paid off. Promising stars such as Gavi, Pedri and Ansu Fati are also flourishing in what appears to be a determined squad of players at the Nou Camp.

The huge loss of their star man Lionel Messi last summer was seen by many opposition fans as the start of Barcelona's demise. They began this season in disappointing fashion. However, Xavi has been instrumental in transforming Barca's season with the quick restoration of the high standards set at the club during his playing days.

It is clear Barca's decision to appoint Xavi is paying off and come May they could be lifting the Europa League as a result.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar