“Call me” – Club president joins Twitter campaign launched by fans in hilarious attempt to seal unexpected transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo

According to MARCA, Argentine club Argentinos Juniors' president Cristian Malaspina has joined a viral Twitter campaign to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Argentinos Juniors recently qualified for the next edition of Copa Libertadores. To celebrate the feat, the club's supporters started a campaign to sign Manchester United attacker Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has been in a tough spot with United as the Portuguese legend is yet to secure a place in the team's first XI for the Premier League. There are rumors of him potentially leaving the club in January.

Argentinos fans used the opportunity to join the race for Cristiano Ronaldo. While it started as a joke, the campaign went so viral that the club's president has now tweeted:

"Come on Cristiano, there is no money that equals playing in the Militoneta; neither the pastas of Chichilo, nor the pizzas of the old oven, nor the empanadas of La Farra. The Libertadores with El Bicho is at your fingertips. Call me"

Nacional, another club that plays in the Copa Libertadores, recently secured the signing of Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan side's fans started a campaign as a joke for the club to sign Suarez. However, it gained such momentum that Suarez arrived at the club from his home country.

Whether something similar happens to Ronaldo remains to be seen.

Lisandro Martinez shares his experience of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lisandro Martinez.

Lisandro Martinez is one of the few players to have shared the pitch with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Argentine is an international teammate with Messi.

He became Ronaldo's teammate after arriving at Manchester United from Ajax at the start of the season for £51.63 million.

While sharing his take on the experience of playing alongside the duo, Martinez recently told ESPN Argentina (via Mirror):

"I feel privileged, it is an honour to share with them. You learn, you absorb. They have won everything, they want more, an admirable mentality and you give your best in every workout.

"From the first day, Cristiano treated me well. He is very friendly, he has a very nice charisma, bringing smiles, making people laugh."

The defender further added:

"He is very professional, he arrives early, he is the last to leave and he takes care of himself at meals. It all highlights why he has had such an impressive career."

