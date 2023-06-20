"Calls from the clubs come automatically" - 22-year-old's agent admits client could leave amid Liverpool interest 

Liverpool have been linked with a move for VfL Wolfsburg centre-back Micky van de Ven this summer. His agent, Jose Fortes Rodriguez, recently admitted his client could leave the Bundesliga side amid interest from the Reds and other European clubs.

As per reports, the Reds are interested in signing a left-sided centre-back this summer and have been impressed by Micky van de Ven's performances. Van de Ven made 36 appearances for Wolfsburg in the recently concluded season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Rodriguez spoke to WAZ in Germany about Van de Ven's future (via Liverpool Echo):

"Micky has played a fantastic season. There are many clubs that are interested. It would be stupid to say now that he will definitely stay in Wolfsburg. Anything can happen this summer. A player like Micky, who has developed so well – the calls from the clubs come automatically. I am asked: What is the situation? Do we have a chance?"

Van de Ven's agent added:

“As I said, anything can happen this summer. It could be that he leaves. But if the right club doesn’t come along, why shouldn’t Micky stay in Wolfsburg?”

The 22-year-old Dutch defender is contracted to Wolfsburg until 2027, and Liverpool would need to offer a minimum of €30 million to begin negotiations.

Micky van de Ven is likely to provide backup for the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip.

Liverpool duo nominated for 2023 Golden Boy award

The Liverpool duo of Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic were included in a 100-member shortlist for the 2023 Golden Boy award. The list also features the likes of Jude Bellingham, Jamal Musiala, Alejandro Garnacho, and Gavi.

The prestigious award is given to the best U21 European talent. The winner will be decided by a panel of 50 journalists later this year. While both Elliott and Bajcetic are unlikely to win the prize, they have done well this season to be nominated.

Harvey Elliott has had a productive season for Liverpool this season. Elliott featured 46 times in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Stefan Bajcetic's season had a different trajectory. The 18-year-old was given a chance to impress by Jurgen Klopp in October, following Fabinho's poor form.

The defensive midfielder took his chance, making 26 appearances in all competitions. He looked comfortable and was reliable in his role before suffering an adductor injury in March, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

