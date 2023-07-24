“Calm head amongst the chaos today”, “You rock my world” – Liverpool fans impressed by 24-year-old in pre-season draw against Greuther Furth

Liverpool sensation Darwin Nunez is once again stealing the spotlight as he continues to impress fans during the pre-season matches. Jurgen Klopp's side may have failed to clinch a victory against Greuther Furth, but Nunez's outstanding performance has left supporters in awe.

Last Wednesday's 4-2 triumph over Karlsruher saw the young forward score a crucial goal, and he followed it up with a remarkable second-half brace against Furth on Monday.

After the game, Anfield fans took to social media to express their admiration for the talented Uruguayan with tweets like these:

Bence Bocsák @BenBocsak So far Darwin Núñez has played 90 minutes in pre-season for



In that time he has 3 goals and 1 assist.



He also has a 100% shot on target rate. Hitting 5/5 shots on target.



Give him the confidence, and he will thrive. Big season ahead.



Just remember, he… pic.twitter.com/pdY18yQ6jr So far Darwin Núñez has played 90 minutes in pre-season for #LFC in total.In that time he has 3 goals and 1 assist.He also has a 100% shot on target rate. Hitting 5/5 shots on target.Give him the confidence, and he will thrive. Big season ahead.Just remember, he… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 @WilcoFtbl This Salah and Núñez partnership next season is going to be poetic pic.twitter.com/zIh0BPMpr8

Samuel @SamueILFC



This season is in trouble, but not for us. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/9EFCF10xn0 Darwin Nunez. No.9 shirt. 2nd season Resiliencia. Mo Salah playmaker.This season is in trouble, but not for us. 🫡 twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

John O Sullivan @Corballyred Nunez is going to cook this season if he gets games.



Can't get my head around the rush to write him off.



Mark my words lot of people will be deleting old tweets about him next season🤣

Laurie @LFCLaurie Can’t explain it but something about a Nunez goal just hits different.

Nunez's recent form comes as no surprise, considering his track record in the previous season, where he showcased talent amid challenging circumstances for Jurgen Klopp's men.

In the Premier League alone, Nunez found the back of the net nine times and provided three crucial assists in 29 appearances.

Furthermore, his performances in the Champions League were mesmerizing, racking up four goals in just eight appearances on Europe's grandest stage.

The pre-season draw against Greuther Furth serves as a strong indication of Nunez's sharp goal-scoring instinct, which makes him an invaluable asset for Liverpool.

Liverpool battles to a thrilling draw against Greuther Furth in pre-season clash

Liverpool FC - Pre-Season Friendly

In a much-anticipated pre-season friendly delayed by rain, the Reds took on Greuther Furth behind closed doors. It had the atmosphere of a spirited training session, with Liverpool exhibiting control over their 2. Bundesliga opponents with a slower tempo.

From the outset, young Ben Doak injected excitement into the game, dazzling on the right flank and creating the first chance of the match with his scintillating runs.

The opening goal, however, came from Luis Diaz, who was given the space to charge forward and then elegantly curved the ball beyond the goalkeeper into the back of the net.

It ended 1-0 in the Reds' favor at halftime, but veteran goalkeeper Adrian made a costly error, playing a wayward pass to James McConnell. The youngster was quickly dispossessed, resulting in a straightforward finish for Furth's Julian Green, leveling the score within just two minutes of the kickoff.

Merseyside quality shone through at the other end, with Mohamed Salah providing the assist for Darwin Nunez to grab his second goal of the pre-season. The brilliant No. 9 wasted no time making his mark again, scoring his second goal with a brilliant turn and finish.

The see-saw battle continued as Armindo Sieb managed to level the score again for Greuther Furth. Then Sieb found the back of the net again, putting Greuther Furth in the lead at 4-3.

However, Nunez and Salah stepped up when it mattered most, linking up brilliantly to salvage a draw for Liverpool.