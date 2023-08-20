“Came to watch Messi ball” - Fans react as Nashville part-owner Reece Witherspoon is spotted alongside Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham

The stars were out in attendance at the Leagues Cup final between Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Nashville including Reece Witherspoon who was spotted with David Beckham.

As Hollywood blockbusters go, Messi has been writing his own so far with the Herons. He has been in mesmerizing form since joining Beckham's co-owned Miami outfit earlier this summer.

The 36-year-old took his tally to 10 goals in just seven games for Inter Miami with a sensational strike against Nashville on Sunday (August 20). Fans got yet another glimpse at the Argentine icon's brilliance including Hollywood actress Witherspoon.

The Legally Blonde actress was snapped in the stands alongside David Beckham during the Leagues Cup final. She even walked the trophy out just before the final began.

There have been plenty of A-list celebrities who have attended Inter Miami during the Leagues Cup. The likes of DJ Khaled and Kim Kardashian have also traveled to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner in action for Vice City.

Witherspoon is the latest but with good reason as she is part-owner of Nashville. She was able to put tonight's battle with the Herons aside to get a picture with Miami's own co-owner Beckham.

One fan reckons the actress was keen to see the Herons' captain in action:

"They came to watch Messi ball"

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to Witherspoon and David Beckham attending the final in Nashville:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi and David Beckham's friendship is growing following the Argentine's move to Inter Miami

The Inter Miami pair are footballing royalty.

Lionel Messi has quickly forged a close bond with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham following his arrival earlier this summer. The legendary Argentine even celebrated one of his goals for the Herons by producing a Thor pose in the Manchester United legend's direction.

Two of football's superstars have even spent their downtimes together and recently visited a steakhouse in Miami. The pair were joined by their wives Antonela Roccuzzo and Victoria Beckham.

Meanwhile, Messi's longtime teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets were also part of the group. They enjoyed drinks and food at the sushi and steak restaurant, per The Mirror.

Fans will be enthralled to see the duo quickly building a friendship as they work together in transforming Inter Miami into MLS' biggest franchise. However, the duo already have a past connection through their previous stints at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

They were all smiles earlier this year when Beckham visited PSG. Some even suggest it was during that time that talks commenced regarding the legendary Argentine's move to DRV PNK Stadium.