"Came to write a new chapter of history!" - Al-Nassr post Cristiano Ronaldo tribute on social media to celebrate his 1-year-anniversary at the club

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially reached one year at Al-Nassr and the Saudi Pro League giants have paid tribute with a video on social media.

Ronaldo, 38, joined Al-Alami as a free agent on January 3, 2023, after leaving Manchester United in November 2022. The Portugal captain signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi outfit.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has enjoyed a stellar year at KSU Stadium. He's bagged 38 goals and 13 assists in 44 games across competitions, helping him close out 2023 as the world's leading goalscorer with 54 goals for club and country.

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr sent shockwaves around the football world. It was the catalyst for more European superstars to follow him to Saudi, including Neymar (Al-Hilal) and Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad).

Al-Alami celebrated their captain's first anniversary at KSU Stadium with a post on their X account. The video gives fans insight into his transfer, arrival at the club, and leadership. The club's official media captioned the post:

"He didn't come just to play, He came to write a new chapter of history! One year ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Saudi."

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo has been key for Al-Nassr this season as they look to challenge Al-Hilal for the Saudi Pro League title. He's struck 20 goals in 18 games and is the competition's current top goalscorer.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner also helped Al-Alami advance to the last 16 of the AFC Champions League. He bagged three goals in four games during Luis Castro's side's group stage campaign.

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated for the 2023 FIFPRO World XI

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal qualify for Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent past year with Al-Nassr and Portugal's national team has earned him a nomination for FIFPRO's World XI. The iconic forward is on the 23-man shortlist to make the final XI which will be announced on Monday (January 15).

The last time Ronaldo was named in FIFPRO's World XI was in 2021. He failed to make the final 11 last year despite being among the initial 23-man nominee list.

Ronaldo's nomination this year comes as no surprise given his excellent goalscoring feats. He was just as impressive for Portugal as he was for Al-Nassr, particularly flourishing during Selecao's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The 2016 UEFA European Champion finished second in the goalscoring charts during that qualifying campaign. He netted 10 goals in nine games as Roberto Martinez's men qualified unbeaten for this summer's tournament in Germany.