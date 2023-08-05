“Can build now” – Rio Ferdinand reacts as Manchester United announce Rasmus Hojlund signing

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand reacted as the Red Devils completed the signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a deal worth £72 million.

Hojlund arrives at Old Trafford as a young and raw prospect in world football. The 20-year-old was presented to the Old Trafford crowd ahead of the Red Devils' 3-1 friendly win against RC Lens on Saturday, August 5.

About the Danish striker's arrival, Rio Ferdinand said on his FIVE YouTube channel (via Manchester Evening News):

"He has signed! Rasmus Hojlund has signed for Manchester United. Huge signing. I'm delighted with it. Young, hungry striker, huge potential. Can build now."

He added:

"Manchester United’s approach and execution in this transfer window has been a huge step up in the right direction for me. It was decisive, quick, efficient."

Ferdinand further went on to laud the way his former side have acted in the summer transfer market so far, signing all three of their targets. He said:

"They had clear targets and got all three that they wanted. They wanted Mason Mount, they went early and they got him. They wanted Onana, a new goalkeeper, they went and got him. They wanted a new striker, they got the one they wanted."

Hojlund impressed last term while playing for Stam Gruz and Atalanta, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists in 42 matches across competitions. He is, however, expected to be out for a few weeks at the start of the 2023-24 season after picking up a small injury during his pre-season with Atalanta.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about signing Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United secured Rasmus Hojlund's signing after lacking a proper frontman throughout the course of the last season. Fans will hope that the Denmark international can bring an end to the problem.

Manager Erik ten Hag discussed Hojlund's signing and shared his thoughts on how the youngster can prove to be a direct threat to opposition goals. About the Danish striker, Ten Hag said (via United's website):

"He is really a front man, very direct to the goal. A very good presser, a physical presence and I think in the balance of this squad we needed that."

Ten Hag added:

“Alongside Rashford, [he is] another player who is direct and can score goals and that is all in his mind – he wants to score goals.”

Marcus Rashford carried the goalscoring responsibility for Manchester United last season, scoring 30 goals in 56 appearances across competitions. United will hope Hojlund can share the burden with the English in the upcoming season.