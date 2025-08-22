"Can this club stop signing only Argentines", "Move the club to South America" - Fans react as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami sign new player

Fans on X have reacted after Lionel Messi's Inter Miami announced the signing of Argentine forward Mateo Silvetti. The 19-year-old has joined the Herons from Argentine top-flight team Club Atlético Newell’s Old Boys, penning a four-year contract with the option of an additional year.Like Messi, Silvetti is a product of Newell's Old Boys football academy. The Argentine international progressed through the club's youth ranks, making his professional debut in 2024. In 37 appearances for the Rosario-based club, he registered six goals and two assists.Taking to their official X (formerly Twitter) account, Inter Miami annouced the signing of Silvetti and welcomed the youngster to the club.While some fans were pleased with the signing, others raised questions about the deal. One fan claimed that Inter Miami have focused on signing Argentine players rather than bolstering key positions in the squad.&quot;Yo bro can this club stop signing only Argentines and actually sign positions that we need like CB ???&quot; the fan wrote.Zurt ⚡️ @Zurt___LINK@InterMiamiCF Yo bro can this club stop signing only Argentines and actually sign positions that we need like CB ???Another fan highlighted the club's signing of South American players, saying:&quot;Bro just stop, move the club to South America already.&quot;Libtards R Hilarious @SunburntSoldierLINK@InterMiamiCF bro just stop, move the club to south America already&quot;Brokers continue to fill the team with obscure players without adding much,&quot; a fan commented.One fan questioned the club for signing fringe players instead of already established stars, writing:&quot;Inter Miami again.. Can’t they at least buy more proven players?&quot;Silvetti becomes the second Argentine star to join the Herons this summer, following Rodrigo De Paul's arrival from Atletico Madrid in July. He notably played under manager Javier Mascherano when the former was in charge of Argentina's U-20 team. Silvetti will be hoping to break into the Herons' first team and line up with his compatriot, Lionel Messi.Who will Lionel Messi and Inter Miami face next in the 2025 Leagues Cup?Inter Miami booked their spot in the semi-final of the Leagues Cup with a 2-1 victory over Mexican side Tigres UNAL on Wednesday, August 20. Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez was the hero for Javier Mascherano's side as Lionel Messi missed the clash due to injury.The eight-time Ballon d'Or appeared to have picked up a knock during his side's 3-1 league win over LA Galaxy days before, and was omitted from the squad that faced Tigres. Suarez scored a penalty in each half as the Herons knocked out the Mexican side to reach the next round.Inter Miami will now face local rivals Orlando City in the semi-final of the Leagues Cup on August 27. The other semi-final will also see two MLS sides (LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders) lock horns for a place in the final.Lionel Messi will be keen to return to action and help his team secure a spot in the final. He notably guided the Herons to win the Leagues Cup in 2023, the club's maiden trophy.