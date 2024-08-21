"Can we collab now bro" - IShowSpeed reacts on social media as Cristiano Ronaldo launches new YouTube channel

Streaming sensation IShowSpeed has taken to social media to react after Cristiano Ronaldo launched his new YouTube channel. The legendary striker garnered popularity for his goalscoring prowess. However, his fans - hundreds of millions across social media - can now follow his life on YouTube as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already racked up an impressive 3.8 million new subscribers on his new channel, merely hours after his launch. The Portuguese legend looks set to combine his career in football with content creation on YouTube, and fans are flocking to subscribe in numbers.

Ronaldo is used to numbers, having clocked well over 600 million followers on Instagram and 112 million on X. One of his most notable fans, IShowSpeed, is a massive personality in the streaming world, and Speed is hoping for a collaboration with his idol. The Twitch icon reacted to Ronaldo's launch with a comment on X that said:

Trending

"Can we collab now bro good luck on ur yt channel lots of love."

Expand Tweet

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo has a few videos on his channel, all of which share a personal aspect of his life. His videos also feature his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez, and there will certainly be more videos as the season continues in full swing.

On the pitch, Ronaldo has been one of the most exciting players in Saudi Arabia. He broke the league goalscoring record last season, scoring 35 goals in 31 games. However, he has yet to win a domestic trophy with his club Al-Nassr, as Al-Hilal have continually dominated the Middle Eastern scene.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate at Manchester United wants to see him return to the club

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to YouTube, where he will be looking to become one of the biggest creators on the platform. However, on the sporting side, he has been backed to make a return to Manchester United, following his highly publicized exit from the club in December 2022.

He had lashed out at the club in an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, which saw the Old Trafford hierarchy put an end to his contract.

He has since moved to Saudi Arabia, where he has been brilliant for Al-Nassr. However, his former teammate Louis Saha wants him to return to Manchester United. Saha said, in an interview with TVSporten (via NDTV):

"Cristiano Ronaldo has the passion and dedication to return to Manchester United one day, that could be as a coach or even a manager. His second spell didn't end how everyone had hoped and you can see why that frustrated him, he didn't see the same formula and didn't see the passion from young players that he had been used to seeing."

Time will tell if the 39-year-old Ronaldo will make an emotional return to Old Trafford, despite how his relationship with the club ended nearly two years ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback