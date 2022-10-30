"Can confirm that I will not watch" "Ancelotti is playing with fire" - Real Madrid fans feel midfielder's absence could cost them the game against Girona

Real Madrid fans are unhappy with Aurélien Tchouaméni's absence from the starting XI of their La Liga clash against Girona at home today (October 30).

Los Blancos saw their undefeated run across all competitions come to an end on Wednesday (October 25). They fell to a 3-2 away defeat against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League.

They will be looking to return to winning ways today. A home game against 19th-placed Girona, who are winless in their last six league outings, seems to be a good opportunity to do so.

REAL MADRID XI VS GIRONA:



Courtois;



Carvajal Rudiger Alaba Mendy;



Modrić (C) Camavinga Kroos;



Valverde Rodrygo Vinicius.

Ballon d'Or winning striker Karim Benzema was ruled out of the game with muscle fatigue and will play no part in the game. It seems Rodrygo Goes will play as the lone striker.

While Benzema's omission from the squad was expected, Real Madrid fans were unhappy with Carlo Ancelotti's decision to leave Tchouameni on the bench. The 22-year-old midfielder has impressed in his debut season and is slowly becoming a fan favorite.

He joined the club from AS Monaco for €100 million and has registered two assist in 16 matches across all competitions so far.

One of the fans said, with Tchouaméni on the bench, he had no plans to watch the game. They tweeted:

"Tchouaméni benched I can confirm that I will NOT watch."

Another fan warned that benching Tchouaméni is a risky move and said Ancelotti was playing with fire. They tweeted:

"Tchouameni benched, Ancelotti is playing with fire

Tchouameni benched, Ancelotti is playing with fire

Fans were vocal on Twitter to express their dismay at the decision and here are some of the top tweets for the same.

Camavinga in place of Tchouameni could cost us the game

Carlo should one day play camavinga at 6 and tchouameni at 8

Real Madrid name an interesting lineup as they look to bounce back from their first loss of the season

Real Madrid's defeat against RB Leipzig in the Champions League would have been a blow to their confidence.

Benzema missed the game through an injury. That raised a few concerns as to whether the club's attacking game is heavily reliant on the Frenchman. Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo scored in that game and have been named in the starting XI here.

It was not their attack that was at fault though as they shipped in two early goals, which put them on the back foot. Ancelotti has called back David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and Ferland Mendy in the lineup, so we expect a much better defensive performance from them against Girona.

Veteran midfielder Luka Modric is the captain for the game and he will be looking to put in another impressive display in the middle of the park.

Barcelona have moved to the top of the La Liga table with a 1-0 win over Valencia, thanks to Robert Lewandowski's injury-time winner on October 29.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have 31 points to their name and the reigning champions will be looking to regain their top spot with a win here.

