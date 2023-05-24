Can Cristiano Ronaldo win 2022-23 Saudi Arabian Golden Boot? Updated rankings as Al-Nassr superstar scores winner in comeback against Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been a leading contender for the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League Golden Boot. However, while he remains in the race, he will likely need a mirace to win the award.

Ronaldo made headlines on Tuesday, May 23, when his side hosted Al-Shabab in a league fixture at the KSU Stadium. The visitors raced to a two-goal lead in the 40th minute courtesy of a brace from Cristian Guanca. However, the hosts went into the break only a goal down thanks to Anderson Talisca's 44th-minute strike.

Abdulrahman Gareeb then brought Al-Nassr level just six minutes into the second half before Cristiano Ronaldo completed the turnaround in the 59th minute.

The goal was Ronaldo's 14th of the ongoing Saudi Pro League campaign in 15 appearances. Despite boasting an impressive record, he is only fourth in the race for the league's Golden Boot.

Al-Ittihad striker Abderrazak Hamdallah leads the charts with 20 goals and is followed by Al Hilal's Odion Ighalo, who has netted 18 times. Ronaldo's teammate Talisca is third in the charts and has also found the back of the net on 18 occasions.

Al-Nassr have two games left in the Saudi Pro League season. Ronaldo will have to score at least six more goals to have a chance of picking up the Golden Boot.

It's worth noting that the Portuguese superstar scored back-to-back hat-tricks at home in the Premier League only last season. Turning out for Manchester United, he netted trebles in 3-2 wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City last year.

However, those two performances came either side of a 1-0 defeat away to Everton.

Cristiano Ronaldo notably found the back of the net four times Al-Nassr's 4-0 win over Al-Wehda in February this year. He has scored four goals in a game nine times over the course of his illustrious career and netted five times in one match on two occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo's winner hands Al-Nassr a lifeline in Saudi Pro League title race

After going 2-0 down to Al-Shabab in the opening 40 minutes on Tuesday, Al-Nassr seemed to be heading towards a disappointing defeat. However, they responded brilliantly, with Cristiano Ronaldo capping off the comeback, to pick up a crucial win.

The victory meant Ronaldo and Co. still have a chance of winning the Saudi Pro League. They are only three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and both teams have two games left to play in the competition.

Al-Nassr will close out their league campaign against Ettifaq and Al Fateh, while Al-Ittihad will take on Al Feiha and Al-Ta'ee.

