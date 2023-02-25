Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning form for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League continue. The superstar forward has bagged a hat-trick in the ongoing game against Damac and has now scored eight goals in the SPL.

The tally is quite remarkable, considering he joined the club in January and is currently playing his sixth game. He has also provided two assists. Ronaldo's rich vein of form has taken him to joint-fourth spot in the SPL goalscoring charts.

He's level with Al-Hilal forward Odion Ighalo and Al-Fateh forward Firas Al-Buraikan.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS SCORED TWO HAT TRICKS IN HIS LAST THREE AL NASSR GAMES CRISTIANO RONALDO HAS SCORED TWO HAT TRICKS IN HIS LAST THREE AL NASSR GAMES 🐐 https://t.co/RZVga5iMV2

Al-Nassr's Anderson Talisca is the top scorer of the SPL with 13 goals. Al-Shabab's Carlos Junior and Al-Ittihad's Abderazzak Hamdallah are second and third respectively with 12 and 11 goals respectively. Ronaldo could enter the conversation to win the Golden Boot if his exceptional form continues.

Cristiano Ronaldo promised glory to Al-Nassr fans

On his move to Aal-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo promised fans that they would achieve great things together. The legendary superstar said:

"I have watched several games of yours; you are really great, and I knew that I will play with a group of great players. We will achieve great things together."

Ronaldo also said that he liked Al-Nassr's vision and wanted to be a part of it. The superstar forward added that Saudi Arabia's impressive performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was also among the reasons for him joining Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo said:

"The vision of what Al-Nassr are doing and developing in Saudi Arabia, both in terms of men’s and women’s football is very inspiring. We can see from Saudi Arabia’s recent performance at the World Cup that this is a country with big football ambitions and a lot of potential."

B/R Football @brfootball CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES HIS SECOND HAT TRICK IN THREE GAMES CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES HIS SECOND HAT TRICK IN THREE GAMES ⚡ https://t.co/uDwhFDbS9E

The 38-year-old has certainly loved up to his promise so far. Rudi Garcia's team are atop the SPL with 43 points from 18 games. They hold a slim two-point lead over second-placed Al-Ittihad.

Poll : 0 votes