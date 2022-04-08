"Can do everything he can and more" - Jack Wilshere claims Manchester United target is a better midfielder than Liverpool's Fabinho

Jack Wilshere has claimed that Manchester United target Declan Rice is a better midfielder than Liverpool star Fabinho, especially when it comes to the defensive midfield position.

The Brazilian international has been considered by many as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League as the 28-year-old is a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's system.

The same can also be said about Rice as the England international is in fine form at the moment and is one of the main reasons behind West Ham United's fine campaign this season.

The 23-year-old midfielder was in action during the Hammers' 1-1 draw against Lyon in the Europa League and was a standout performer for David Moyes' team.

Wilshere took to Twitter to praise Rice for his performance and said he is the best defensive midfielder in the world right now.

"Tell me a better DMF than Declan Rice right now? Can't think of anyone can do what Dec can..."

This caught the attention of a fan who asked the former Arsenal man if he hadn't seen Fabinho play as the Liverpool star has been excellent in the holding midfielder role.

Wilshere quickly responded to the comment and said Rice can do anything that the Liverpool star does and more. He also said Fabinho doesn't have the same presence as the England international.

"Doesn't have the presence Dec has. Dec can do everything he can and more."

Wilshere ended his assessment of Rice by saying that the 23-year-old midfielder can play for any team in Europe and he hopes that the West Ham United star will one day join Arsenal.

"Busquets is the only one 3 or 4 years ago. And remember he played in a team that dominated possession in every game. Decs job is harder in this team. He could play in any team in Europe. Fact. Lets hope its Arsenal"

Manchester United target Declan Rice and Liverpool's Fabinho have been in inspirational form this season

Rice's consistent performances have caught the eye of Manchester United

Both Rice and Fabinho have excelled in the deep-lying midfielder slot this season and their numbers are a testament to this.

While the 23-year-old has scored only one goal in the Premier League, the Liverpool man has found the net five times. However, Rice trumps Fabinho when it comes to assists as he has set up his teammates four times.

The consistent performances by the West Ham man have caught the attention of Manchester United, who have reportedly made him a prime target for the upcoming transfer window.

However, The Hammers have slapped a £150 million price tag on Rice and David Moyes also mentioned recently that the 23-year-old star is not for sale.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United will be willing to pay the amount as defensive midfield has been one of the main problem areas for them this season.

