"Can have a very good career" - Kenny Dalglish on Liverpool new boy who 'arrives with a fine reputation'

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has backed his compatriot Calvin Ramsay to have a successful career at Anfield.

The Reds recently completed Ramsay's purchase from Aberdeen and Dalglish believes he has what it takes to succeed at Merseyside.

The 71-year-old was speaking to the Sunday Post and was full of praise for the development in Scottish football academies.

"Calvin Ramsay is the latest Scotsman to join Liverpool, and he arrives with a fine reputation as a player who can have a very good career. He broke into the Aberdeen side under Derek McInnes and quickly established himself as a first-team regular.

"Naturally, his form attracted attention from many clubs, and Anfield is now his destination. He's had a good grounding at Pittodrie, and it's good to see Scottish clubs being handsomely rewarded for rearing their own with a big transfer fee.

"It makes the time and money invested in their academies and scouting systems totally worthwhile."

Ramsay became Liverpool's second signing of the summer following Darwin Nunez's arrival from Benfica.

The 18-year-old was signed from Aberdeen for a £6.5 million fee and will provide cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Calvin Ramsay will look to continue Scotland's strong heritage at Liverpool

Several Scottish players have become all-time greats at Anfield

Liverpool have a positive history with Scotland, with some of the greatest players to ever don the famous red jersey coming from up north.

Kenny Dalglish is widely regarded as the greatest player in the Reds' illustrious history and is one of several Scottish players who have distinguished themselves at Anfield.

Other all-time greats like Alan Hansen, Graeme Souness, Steve Nicol and Tommy Lawrence, as well as the club's first-ever captain Andrew Hannah, are all Scotsmen.

Andrew Robertson is currently distinguishing himself under Jurgen Klopp and is well on his way to being arguably the greatest left-back in the club's history.

Calvin Ramsay is in fine company among his compatriots but will face an uphill task to match their achievements at Anfield anytime soon.

The 18-year-old impressed in the Scottish Premiership and was named the SFWA Young Player of the Year for his fine displays at Aberdeen last season.

While his talent and potential for improvement is not in doubt, it is unlikely that he will dislodge Trent Alexander-Arnold from the right-back position anytime soon.

