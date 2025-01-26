"Can I just say? It's a joke" - Ian Wright vents frustration at red-card decision in Arsenal's win over Wolves

Arsenal legend Ian Wright showcased his frustration at the decision to award young defender Myles Lewis-Skelly a red card in their 1-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League. The Englishman claimed that the 18-year-old's tackle was, at best, a yellow card, and went on to call the refereeing 'a joke'.

Playing on the left flank, Lewis-Skelly took Wolves' right-back Matt Doherty down during a counter-attack in the 43rd minute on Saturday. Despite the foul taking place deep in Wolves' half, the young defender was given his marching orders, stirring up a storm at full-time.

Upon the conclusion of the game, Wright took to social media to vent his discontent with the decision. He said on Instagram (via London World):

"Can I just say? It's a joke. Anyone that has ever played the game, and I'm not even talking Premier League - I'm talking five-a-side, Sunday league - knows it's never a red. Yellow card, nobody says a word."

"Time and time again, this level of refereeing, the decisions in the Premier League, the inconsistency, the excuses, the apologies - all of (the referees) just (want to be the) centre of attention, for me. We can't criticise too hard because where are the refs going to come from? Where are we going to get them?"

"I'm sorry... This is the highest level of football and we do not have the highest level of referees. When will the Premier League bring the best refs into the so-called 'best league in the world'? Because, at the moment, with this level of referees, we're nowhere near it. Nowhere near it," Wright concluded.

With the win, Arsenal jumped to 47 points, putting themselves within six points of Premier League leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

"We cannot change", "Hopefully it will be fair" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta makes claim about refereeing decisions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his hope for a fair outcome on Myles Lewis-Skelly's red card in his side's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Spanish tactician said (via 90min):

"It is that clear that I leave it to you guys. I am absolutely fuming but I leave it with you. Because it is that obvious. I don't think my words are going to help... We cannot change actually what happened today. Hopefully, it will be fair for the team and for the player and for everybody what is going to happen in the next few weeks."

With a crucial run of fixtures coming up, Arteta will rely on under-fire Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko and part-time left-back Jakub Kiwior to fill in for Lewis-Skelly. Given the circumstances, the rumors of the former's potential departure to Borussia Dortmund are unlikely to materialize in the January transfer window.

Up next, Arsenal will be in action in the UEFA Champions League against Girona on Wednesday, January 29.

