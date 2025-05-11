"Can they just go already", "Should not be in the team next season" - Fans slam Liverpool duo after 2-2 Arsenal draw

Liverpool fans have slammed Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota after they failed to impress during their league clash with Arsenal. The two sides played out a pulsating 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday, April 11.

The Reds came into the fixture on the back of a 3-1 loss to Chelsea, their first league defeat since they officially became league champions. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side were looking to end a three-match winless run across competitions. This includes the home and away loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinal and a 1-2 league defeat to Bournemouth the previous weekend.

Arne Slot's side drew first blood on Sunday as Cody Gakpo opened proceedings in the 20th minute with a close-range header off an Andy Robertson cross. The champions doubled their lead a minute later through Luiz Daiz, taking a two-goal advantage into the break.

However, the second period was all about Arsenal as the Gunners fought back to level the score. Gabriel Martinelli pulled one back for his side two minutes after the break. Mikel Merino then latched onto a rebound from a Martin Odegaard shot to complete the comeback in the 70th minute. The Spaniard later received his marching orders nine minutes later after a second yellow card offence.

With the numerical advantage, the Reds pushed hard to claim all three points. They thought they had won it late on in the game, but Roberson's strike was chalked off by VAR after a foul by the defender in the build-up.

Liverpool fans were disappointed with the side's second-half capitulation. A section of supporters singled out Nunez and Jota for their poor display on the day. Both players came off the bench in the 67th and 79th minutes, respectively, but failed to make an impact.

"I'm sick of Jota and Nunez. Can they just go already'" one fan wrote on X.

"Liverpool should not have lost this game. After dominating the 1st half, they totally caved in. Jones is the worst midfield player plus Gravenberg and Szaboslai give away balls too easily. As for Nunez & Jota , both should not be in the team next season," a second fan tweeted.

"Jota and Nunez are a waste of space, need two full backs," another wrote.

Nunez and Jota, awful. Awful. Awful. Jesus Christ!" one fan lamented.

"Thanks for the memories Jota, but it's time to go. That was painful to watch. Nunez though.. No hope whatsoever at all.. Will be lucky to get £50m from Saudi.. Blockbuster flop," chimed in another.

"Liverpool should just bundle jota and nunez out of the club, another fan posted.

The result sees the Merseyside club maintain their 15-point lead at the table, with 86 points from 36 games. Arsenal, meanwhile, have 68 points.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool will now look to end the season on a high following back-to-back disappointing outings against Chelsea and Arsenal. The Reds will next face Brighton & Hove Albion away on Monday, May 19.

Arne Slot's side will then round up the season with a home clash against Crystal Palace six days later. They will receive their winners' medal and league trophy after that game.

The Gunners, meanwhile, will host Newcastle United on May 18 before facing Southampton away on May 25.

