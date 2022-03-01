"Can you do that with Maguire?"- Rio Ferdinand points out major issue with Manchester United captain and casts doubt over his future at the club

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Harry Maguire's lack of pace is a major issue and could affect his long-term future at the club.

Maguire hasn't enjoyed the best of seasons this campaign, with his performances constantly being criticized by fans and pundits.

While the English defender has found support from interim manager Ralf Rangnick on many occasions, Ferdinand feels that the German's style of play, and possibly of his successor, may not suit Maguire's profile.

The former Manchester United man was asked on his YouTube show, Vibe with Five if Victor Lindelof should be playing ahead of the club captain during this weekend's derby against City. Ferdinand said that while Lindelof is a solid player, he doubts if the Swedish international can win the Premier League for United.

He raised similar concerns about Maguire, suggesting that Rangnick's style of football doesn't suit the English star and it's a major problem.

"Is Maguire gonna enable you to win the league, that's the question as well. Because the thing about someone like Ralf and all the top teams now, when they play now, they play on the front foot and are aggressive and wanna win the ball high. So, therefore, you need defenders who can defend on the halfway line, one-v-one, two-v-two - or three against two if you need that security."

"If you can play two-v-two one-v-one or on the halfway line, that enables you to have more bodies in the opponent's half of the pitch, hence why teams do that to win the ball early and be closer to the opposition's goal to score goals."

"Liverpool do it tremendously well, City do it really, really well as well, Bayern [Munich] do it; three of the best teams on the planet. Everyone's going that way of playing football, Ralf Rangnick's style of football is like that. Can Maguire do that, can you do that with Maguire? That's my problem, that's my issue," said Ferdinand.

The former Manchester United defender continued by saying Maguire's lack of pace is a big weakness in his game, despite all his good traits. Ferdinand suggested that if he isn't able to find that extra yard of pace, his long-term future at the club could be in serious jeopardy.

"His pace doesn't allow for that [style of play], he's always gonna be looking over his shoulder. If I'm a centre forward, if I'm one of the quick centre-forwards or quick wide players, quick attackers, I would be hanging around where Harry Maguire is."

"For all the good traits that he has in his game, that is a big weakness in his game and that is a fundamental of all of the top teams is to be able to play one-v-one on the halfway line. So, I think for Maguire, long-term - unless he can find that extra yard of pace - it's gonna maybe be difficult for him," said Ferdinand.

Harry Maguire's Manchester United career has been a rollercoaster ride

Since making his £80 million move from Leicester City, Harry Maguire's time at Old Trafford has been marred by issues both on and off the pitch. The burden of being Manchester United captain hasn't helped the English international as many fans feel he isn't worthy of getting the armband.

Jacob @J_acobbb_ As long as Harry Maguire is Manchester Utd captain don’t expect the club to win a trophy 🤷‍♂️ As long as Harry Maguire is Manchester Utd captain don’t expect the club to win a trophy 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ngDfWyIXET

Maguire did show a lot of improvement last season and his performances at the Euros raised hopes that the defender had turned a corner in his career.

However, his performances this campaign haven't been great and the 28-year-old has made errors that have cost Manchester United dearly.

Maguire's future at the club will depend on the next manager coming in at Old Trafford and he will surely need to raise his game to continue at United.

Edited by Alan John