"Can be Manchester United's Jude Bellingham!" – Louis Saha believes Red Devils star can emulate Real Madrid man's impact

Ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha has asserted that Kobbie Mainoo has the potential to become the Red Devils' own Jude Bellingham.

Mainoo, 18, has relished an excellent breakout campaign for Erik ten Hag's side so far in the ongoing 2023-24 season. He has started 17 of his team's last 19 Premier League outings, scoring twice along the way.

Past Sunday (April 7), Mainoo stole the headlines with an excellent curling effort in a 2-2 league draw against Liverpool at home. The midfielder's goal helped his club stay unbeaten against their rivals this season.

During a chat with UK-based betting website Paddy Power, Saha showered praise on the two-cap England international. He said (h/t DAZN):

"Kobbie Mainoo can be Manchester United's Jude Bellingham! He's got the skills, the composure. He's one of those players who has grown quicker than normal and he's showing real maturity at 18, especially considering he's playing in an unstable squad."

Stating that Mainoo could become world-class in the future, Saha said:

"Manchester United's form is all over the place and we saw it against Chelsea and against Liverpool. Having a player like Mainoo who can surprise the opposition with his calmness and out of nowhere, he's able to produce some magic, so he has no ceiling."

Pinpointing differences between Mainoo and Bellingham, Saha added:

"When you look at Jude Bellingham, he's a monster physically. I'm not saying that Kobbie isn't a beast physically, but in terms of height, speed and technical ability, where he matches him, this is where Bellingham is already ahead. They have different styles because physically, Jude is a monster... he's just a freak."

Since making his senior debut in January 2023, Mainoo has bagged three goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for his club.

Manchester United star Casemiro says he has trouble sleeping owing to poor season

Speaking recently to ESPN Brasil, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro opened up on his side's performance so far this season. He said (h/t The People's Person):

"It's difficult. This is the point that bothers me most about not fighting for titles... being 20 points behind first place. Sometimes, I can't even sleep to try to think about doing something different. It's reality. There's no point in thinking about the title or Champions League places... we need to think about each game."

The Red Devils, who finished third last campaign, are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 49 points from 31 matches. Meanwhile, Arsenal are atop with 71 points, Liverpool are in second place with 71 points, and Manchester City are third with 70 points now.

Manchester United will next lock horns with Bournemouth in their Premier League contest at Vitality Stadium on Saturday (April 13).

