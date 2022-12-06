"Can match him in certain areas" - Gary Neville names England star who can contain 'sensational' France attacker Kylian Mbappe 

Former England international Gary Neville has named Kyle Walker as the English player who could stop France's Kylian Mbappe when the two nations clash in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions and Les Bleus will face each other at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday in what should be a cracking affair to decide who progresses to the last-four.

Mbappe will be the single biggest threat for England to contend with, with the 23-year-old having netted five goals in the tournament already.

He struck twice in France's 3-1 win over Poland in the Round of 16 and will be hungry to add to his tally against Gareth Southgate's team.

Gary Neville says England vs France is a "game of a lifetime" 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 "I couldn't think of anybody better to match Kylian Mbappe than Kyle Walker" 🤝Gary Neville says England vs France is a "game of a lifetime"🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 "I couldn't think of anybody better to match Kylian Mbappe than Kyle Walker" 🤝Gary Neville says England vs France is a "game of a lifetime" 💪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/mjvpGYmG6f

The former Manchester United defender claimed that Walker is the best right-back in the world to deal with the threat that Mbappe poses. Walker has been a mainstay in Southgate's England team, preferred over Trippier and Alexander-Arnold for his defensive solidity.

Neville told SkySports:

"I think we have the best right-back in the world to be able to deal with Kylian Mbappe."

"In terms of physicality, pace and experience, I can't think of anyone better to match Mbappe than Kyle Walker. That's not to say he'll keep him quiet for 90 minutes as Mbappe is sensational and special. But we have a chance as Walker can match him in certain areas."

With his electric speed and devastating finishing ability, Mbappe will be a real test of England's mettle, and Walker will have to be at his brilliant best to stop him.

Another player who could pose a huge threat is Olivier Giroud, who is also on fire for France with three goals to his name. The AC Milan forward was not expected to be in France's starting eleven for the World Cup, but got his chance due to Benzema's absence, which he has taken with both hands.

England versus France has all the makings of a FIFA World Cup classic

England and France, two European heavyweights with exceptionally talented rosters, face each other in a top-billing encounter this weekend. The two teams are amongst the favorites for the title and will fancy their chances if they can clear this significant hurdle.

England are looking to make up for last year's Euro 2020 heartbreak on home soil by going all the way in Qatar, while France will want to end the World Cup champions' curse in style by retaining the trophy.

The reigning world champions are looking to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend their crown.

