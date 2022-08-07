"Can we have some players you can't register?" - Manchester United legend Gary Neville takes the mickey out of Barcelona fan on Twitter

Manchester United legend Gary Neville joked on Twitter that Barcelona should send over some of the players they cannot register to Old Trafford.

A Barcelona fan initially tagged Gary Neville in the post, referencing United’s 2-1 opening day loss to Brighton. The Red Devils conceded two first-half goals to Pascal Gross and could not hit back. Alexis Mac Allister scored an own goal in the 68th minute after Diogo Dalot was involved in a tussle inside the box.

Barcelona have recently been informed by La Liga that they will not be able to register any of their five new signings without activating another economic lever. The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, and Raphinha are yet to be registered as Barcelona players.

The club has been informed that it will have to further reduce its wage bill, sell players and activate another lever to register the signings. The sales of Memphis Depay and United target Frenkie de Jong are considered to be the next steps.

Regardless, Gary Neville wanted to know whether the Red Devils could get some of the players Barcelona have not been able to register until now:

Manchester United off to a poor start in EPL campaign

The Red Devils started off their campaign disappointingly and looked disjointed in midfield and defence for long periods of time. Harry Maguire suggested after the game that he is yet to develop a good understanding with new signing Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester United fans will be especially disappointed considering Christian Eriksen started upfront with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench.

Ronaldo was brought on in the second half but looked frustrated. Eriksen was pushed back as a result of substitutions as both Fred and Scott McTominay looked hapless and nervous in midfield. Marcus Rashford continued his poor form and missed a number of chances and opportunities to create chances.

Harry Maguire on his partnership with Lisandro Martinez at centre-back 🗣 "We'll get a lot better and we'll keep clean sheets."Harry Maguire on his partnership with Lisandro Martinez at centre-back https://t.co/IYRWeZsJoh

Jadon Sancho looked determined to try too hard, while the fullbacks were also ordinary at best. Erik ten Hag will be disappointed. Manchester United were able to dominate some parts of the game in the second half and had the lion share of possession.

Still, there were little to no clear chances, and the Red Devils will need to regroup quickly and drastically to come up with better results.

They play Brentford next in the EPL before a visit from Liverpool. Things can quickly go wrong despite the fact that only one EPL game has been played thus far.

