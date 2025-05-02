"Can return before the end of this season for Arsenal" - Mikel Arteta provides positive update on long-term injury absentee

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the progress of star forward Kai Havertz's recovery from his hamstring injury. The former Chelsea man has been out of action for nearly three months, having undergone surgery to repair a hamstring tear in February.

Arteta held his traditional press conference ahead of his side's league meeting with Bournemouth, providing an update on Havertz. The manager revealed that the Germany international is recovering very well and is on track to play a few games before the end of the season.

“Kai Havertz can return before the end of this season for Arsenal. If everything goes the way it's going at the moment, he will have a chance to play a few games before the end of the season”.

Kai Havertz was previously expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season after he picked up his injury during the Gunners' warm weather camp in Dubai in February. The 25-year-old has been working hard to recover fully, and was spotted at the Emirates alongside Thomas Partey and Riccardo Calafiori during the midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Arteta has been without a striker for most of the second half of the season, with Gabriel Jesus having ruptured his ACL in January. In the absence of both Havertz and Jesus, Arteta has relied on Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino to lead the line for the Gunners in majority of their games this year.

Havertz was enjoying a fine season in front of goal before his injury, scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. With Liverpool having won the Premier League, the Gunners will hope Havertz returns to contribute to what is left of their UEFA Champions League campaign.

Arsenal duo set to miss out against Bournemouth

Arsenal will be without their Italian stars Jorginho and Riccardo Calafiori when they host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. Manager Mikel Arteta made the revelation during his press conference ahead of facing the Cherries in the league.

“Calafiori is out, Jorginho is still out. Jorginho’s got a bit more complicated than expected. Thankfully, he's fine, he's feeling good, he's recovering well, but it was a bit more than what we wanted.”

Calafiori has been out of action since picking up a knee injury while on international duty with the Italian national team in March. Jorginho, as well, has been out since injuring his ribs in his side's draw against Brentford in the Premier League last month.

Left-back Calafiori has appeared 26 times for Arsenal since joining from Bologna last summer, with injuries limiting his appearances. Jorginho is in the final months of his contract with the North London club, and is expected to leave at the end of the season.

