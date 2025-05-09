"Can say anything you want about him and it’s all fair" - Ex-Real Madrid star says 'genius' Barcelona star reminds him of Lionel Messi

Claude Makelele has revealed that Lamine Yamal reminds him of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi. He claimed that the youngster was a genius and added that he was unbelievable for his age.

Speaking to BetMGM, Makelele stated that the 17-year-olds were unable to play at the top level during his time on the pitch. He added that the Barcelona youngster has shown glimpses of Messi on the pitch and said via GOAL:

“In my time, you couldn’t play at 17, you got kicked too much and it just didn’t happen. It’s different now, if you’re good enough it doesn’t matter how young you are. The boy is a genius - to have a brain like he does and to do what he’s doing at such a young age is unbelievable. He’s like [Lionel] Messi when he started. I remember playing against Messi for Chelsea and he absolutely killed us – Lamal reminds me of him. You can say anything you want about him and it’s all fair. He’s a total genius.”

Lamine Yamal has been the key figure for Barcelona in the last two seasons. He was also a key part of Spain's squad that won the UEFA EURO 2024.

Lamine Yamal told to forget about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons

Florent Malouda spoke to Racing Tipster earlier this week and claimed that there was too much pressure on Lamine Yamal.

He believes that the youngster should not think about the comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and said via GOAL:

"That's too much right now, and that's also in a kind of way erasing his own personality. He’s probably inspired by a mix of both, but you can see has his own touch. He has his own personality. Of course he’s still young, but so experienced. I’m not sure that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi did what he did at his age. Now it's more about longevity and how he not only maintains this level but improves."

"We will be able to compare the three players if he sets goals to achieve and is able to maximise his talent. He should not be just happy with what he's doing because now it feels like he's comfortable. If he sets himself a high standard that matches his talent, I think he can be compared to those two, who are in a league of their own. But there’s a lot of years and games ahead of him to confirm he can meet his potential."

Lamine Yamal has repeatedly stated that he has not thought about the comparisons with Lionel Messi. He has insisted that the focus is on getting the team over the line in LaLiga, not on individual awards.

