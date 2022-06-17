“Can see him flopping”, “He retired from Leagues and CL” – Rival fans troll Arsenal as Fabrizio Romano provides transfer update on ‘wrong player’

Arsenal have completed the signing of Fabio Vieira from Porto and fans have taken to social media to mock the transfer.

Renowned transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano announced the transfer and the fees involved on his official Twitter account. He revealed that the Gunners paid €35m plus an extra €5m, which is dependent on variables.

Rival fans, however, trolled Arsenal for the transfer, with many speculating that the 22-year-old will not succeed in north London. Here are some of the reactions:

"Deal complete for amount of €40m, and of these, €5m are dependent on achievement of sports objectives". Official, confirmed. Arsenal signs Fábio Vieira from FC Porto on a permanent deal, Portuguese club statement announces. ⚪️🔴🤝 #AFC

Looselemon @Looselemon11 @AbnormalToast10 @FabrizioRomano Some guy who’s so good he didn’t start 5 out of 6 matches in the group stage of the champions league @AbnormalToast10 @FabrizioRomano Some guy who’s so good he didn’t start 5 out of 6 matches in the group stage of the champions league

JO @MCFC_JO @FabrizioRomano Fabio viera has now downgraded to the smallest club in London @FabrizioRomano Fabio viera has now downgraded to the smallest club in London

⚡️ @clinicalkai @FabrizioRomano Can see him flopping tbh, bad business from Arsenal @FabrizioRomano Can see him flopping tbh, bad business from Arsenal

AngriestCR7Fan @angry_cr @FabrizioRomano He retired from Leagues and CL at an young age @FabrizioRomano He retired from Leagues and CL at an young age

Fabio Vieira came through the Porto academy, where he spent 11 years before making his Porto B debut in February of 2019. He made his first-team debut a year later when the Primeira Liga resumed following the COVID-19 lockdown in June of 2020.

He also became a youth international for Portugal and was named Player of the Tournament at the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

The 22-year-old was a regular for Porto in the 2021-22 campaign and made 39 appearances in all competitions as the Dragons won a domestic double.

Fabio Vieira provided 14 assists in the league, the second-highest, and scored six goals in 27 matches. His displays attracted attention from across Europe and the north London outfit have now won the race to sign him.

Arsenal have had a busy summer as they try to get back into the top-four

Fabio Vieira made 75 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese champions

Arsenal narrowly missed out on a top-four finish last season despite having their destiny in their hands with two matches to go. The club will try to move on from the disappointment and have been tipped to have a busy summer.

Alexandre Lacazette and Konstantinos Mavropanos have departed the club for Olympique Lyon and VFB Stuttgart, respectively. The Gunners have also completed the purchase of Marquinhos and Matt Turner in addition to Fabio Vieira.

They have reportedly been in contact with Manchester City regarding a move for Gabriel Jesus. ESPN reports that the Emirates outfit are close to agreeing to a deal with the Premier League champions for the Brazil international.

The Gunners are also on the verge of extending Eddie Nketiah's contract as per the Athletic, with the 23-year-old set to commit his future to Arsenal for another five seasons.

The Gunners will begin their new campaign when they travel to take on city rivals Crystal Palace on the opening day of the new Premier League season.

