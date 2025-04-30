"Can see many goals coming in today", "Win please" - Al-Nassr fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's side name XI for Kawasaki clash

Al-Nassr fans have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion in the starting XI of his team's AFC Champions League semi-final against Kawasaki on Wednesday, April 30. The Portugal international has done well in this competition, scoring eight goals in seven appearances.

Since joining his Saudi Arabian employers in January 2023 as a free agent, Ronaldo has failed to win this trophy. For this upcoming match, the 40-year-old finds himself alongside Sadio Mane and Jhon Duran in the front three.

After spotting Ronaldo in the first XI, one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"I can see many goals coming in today."

Another added along with a praying emoji:

"Win please."

Wishing for Ronaldo and Co. to come out on top, one fan said:

"VAMOS AL NASSR!!!! LET'S WIN AND PROGRESS TO THE FINAL!! THE WHOLE WORLD IS BEHIND YOU!! GO VICTORY!!"

Another wrote:

"another record will be broken. My GOAT (emoji)"

One fan posted an image of Ronaldo and wrote:

"Best of Luck."'

Ronaldo has been in good form in the Saudi Pro League as well. He's played 27 matches in the country's top flight, bagging 23 goals and three assists. However, Al-Nassr are unlikely to win the league, placed third, and eight points behind the leaders, Al-Ittihad, with five games remaining.

When snooker icon Ronnie O'Sullivan gave his take on Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Snooker great Ronnie O'Sullivan said he preferred Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo while speaking in 2018. Both players competed fiercely with one another over the years, with Messi winning eight Ballon d'Or trophies, three more than his Portuguese rival.

Both players are out of Europe, with Messi now representing MLS outfit Inter Miami. He joined the Herons from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023 for free.

O'Sullivan said at the time about the GOAT debate (via Mirror):

"Right here it is, if we could all choose how to play football, we would all choose to play like Messi, end of story."

"I'm a Messi fan, once you watch Messi, there is no point watching the other stuff, it's all downhill from Messi."

Messi is best known for his time with Barcelona, where he made 778 appearances across competitions, bagging 672 goals and 303 assists. He's won the La Liga title 10 times and the UEFA Champions League trophy thrice, among other honors with the Catalans.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo was most prominently known for his time at Real Madrid, where he won the Champions League four times.

