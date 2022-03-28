"Can see him as a natural fit" - Phil Thompson names perfect successor to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool 

Liverpool could soon start looking for a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, with the tactician's current contract set to expire in the summer of 2024. Phil Thompson, who represented the Reds between 1971 and 1985, believes club legend Steven Gerrard would be the perfect option to take over from the German tactician at Anfield.

Steven Gerrard has boosted his managerial career significantly over the last couple of years. The tactician started with a decent stint with Liverpool's youth team followed by a spell with Rangers, and now is with Aston Villa.

After watching the legendary midfielder's progress in recent times, Phil Thompson believes he's got what it takes to be Jurgen Klopp's successor.

“I think he would be [a big draw] and you can see him as a natural fit. Obviously, you have got to earn the right," the Englishman told The ECHO when asked about Gerrard's suitability.

“Obviously Jurgen was at Mainz, was at Dortmund, and then came through. Steven has gone in at Rangers, which is a massive club. Then he has gone to Villa, and you can see the changes that he has done, bringing in the players that he has done.

“[The signing of] Philippe Coutinho is because it is Steven Gerrard. Players will always want to come and play for him, which will be a big draw at Liverpool,” he added.

Meanwhile, Liverpool's current assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders is also one of the names who could be appointed as Jurgen Klopp's successor. While Steven Gerrard remains Phil Thompson's ultimate choice to get the nod, the Englishman believes Lijnders shouldn't be discounted in the race for the job.

"He shouldn’t be discounted when [Klopp's departure] happens," the 68-year-old said.

“Yes, if Steven comes I would be delighted, but if Pep Lijnders was to take it then he would get Jurgen’s blessing. I would do that because you see he has got that fiery character the way Jurgen can be. He is also a very good coach," he added.

Jurgen Klopp's record as Liverpool manager

Klopp was appointed as the Reds manager in the summer of 2015, coming in as a replacement for Brendan Rodgers. Since taking charge of affairs at Anfield, Klopp has managed 363 matches across all competitions, recording 226 victories, 75 draws and 62 defeats to his name.

He has also led the club to multiple trophies, including one Champions League crown, one Premier League title and one EFL Cup, among others. It remains to be seen how many more honors he will add to his cabinet before cutting his ties with the English giants.

