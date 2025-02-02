"Can we sell him right now", "He might be Yaya Sanogo with Ronaldo PR" - Fans slam Manchester United star as they lose 2-0 to Crystal Palace

Manchester United fans on X have blasted Alejandro Garnacho after he had a poor performance during their 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils' disappointing run of results continued during their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, February 2.

The first half remained goalless with Kobbie Mainoo hitting the post early on after being deployed as a No. 9 up front. On the other hand, the Eagles arguably should have broken the deadlock with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr missing one massive chance apiece.

However, Mateta redeemed himself in the 64th minute, scoring from close range to break the deadlock. The Frenchman then tapped home following Daniel Munoz's selfless pass (89') to complete his brace and seal all three points.

Garnacho started down the left wing, playing all 90 minutes. However, he had a disappointing performance, landing zero shots on target, and missing one big chance. The 20-year-old also lost six duels, completed just one dribble from an attempted four, and lost possession 15 times.

The Argentine has struggled in the Premier League for Manchester United this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 23 league appearances. One Manchester United fan posted:

"Can we sell garnacho right now."

Another fan compared Garnacho to former Arsenal star Yaya Sanogo amid the former's comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Garnacho might be Yaya sanogo with Ronaldo PR."

Other fans reacted below:

"Garnacho is such an eyesore to watch bro if this dude is Chelsea’s deadline day signing someone needs to be eliminated," one fan commented

"Garnacho dropped another stinker," another added

"The more I watch Garnacho, the more I'm convinced he's not worth more than €30m," another insisted

"Chris Richards is definitely laughing to himself. He cannot believe how easy it’s been for him this afternoon against Garnacho. He hasn’t even had to break a sweat," one fan typed

"Not selling him will be the biggest mistake we've ever made," another chimed in

How did Manchester United fare during their 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace?

Manchester United suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat against a resurgent Crystal Palace side. The Red Devils are currently 13th in the Premier League table with 29 points from 24 games and have now worryingly lost two out of their last three games.

Amorim and Co. dominated possession with 67 percent of the ball, completing 454 passes with an accuracy of 82 percent. Meanwhile, Palace had 33 percent possession and completed 184 passes with an accuracy of 65 percent.

However, Manchester United weren't able to do much with the ball, landing 17 shots in total with just two being on target (xG of 1.31). In comparison, Palace had 11 shots in total with three being on target (xG of 2.61).

Disclaimer: The stats above were taken from FotMob on February 2, 2025, at 9:52 PM IST. They are subject to change.

