“Can sense his aura 100 feet away!”, “He is so solid” – Barcelona fans hail 23-year-old star with ‘mad’ overall game after 3-0 win against Villarreal

Barcelona fans are heralding the talents of Jules Kounde following the defender's performance in his side's 3-0 win over Villarreal on October 20.

The Blaugrana secured a comfortable victory over the Yellow Submarine thanks to a Robert Lewandowski double and an Ansu Fati strike.

Lewandowski struck first in the 31st minute, getting on the end of Jordi Alba's cross to shield off two defenders before firing past Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli.

The Pole was at it again in the 35th minute, curling home a delightful effort following good play from Pedri and Gavi.

Fati was then on the scoresheet in the 38th minute, he did miss a tap-in but buried the rebound after Ferran Torres' astute pass.

It was a vital win for Barcelona off the back of a disappointing 3-1 El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid last weekend.

Barca fans were enthused by the performance and none more so than Kounde, who was a standout performer for the Catalan giants.

The Frenchman was a constant presence in defense, nullifying the threat posed by Nicolas Jackson and Arnaut Danjuma.

Kounde made one tackle, two interceptions and a clearance as he forged a surprisingly reliable partnership alongside stand-in centre-back Marcos Alonso.

He arrived at the Nou Camp from Sevilla in the summer for £45 million and is already becoming a fan favorite in Catalonia.

Here are some reactions from Barcelona fans to the French defender's performance against Villarreal:

Barça Pictures #14 @Barca__pictures Kounde may you stay healthy always and forever Kounde may you stay healthy always and forever 🙏

Josip @JosipFCB93 Kounde is like a hybrid between Eric and Araujo. I think he's gonna be our best defender, and I rate Araujo highly. Kounde is like a hybrid between Eric and Araujo. I think he's gonna be our best defender, and I rate Araujo highly.

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Watching Jules Kounde (live) truly is a sight to behold. Can sense his aura 100 feet away! Watching Jules Kounde (live) truly is a sight to behold. Can sense his aura 100 feet away!

𝐗𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲🧠 @_Xaviology



WORLD CLASS ONCE AGAIN TODAY. I Don’t Like How Jules Kounde’s Recent Performances Constantly Go Under The Radar.WORLD CLASS ONCE AGAIN TODAY. I Don’t Like How Jules Kounde’s Recent Performances Constantly Go Under The Radar.WORLD CLASS ONCE AGAIN TODAY. 👏 https://t.co/ktIl2kUr12

` @a3avd_ Kounde is top 5 CB’s in the world you cant name me 5 better he is so so good Kounde is top 5 CB’s in the world you cant name me 5 better he is so so good

Man City Principal 🕒 @BarcaPrincipal Return of Kounde in the defense has brought 100% sanity and confidence at the back,



Thank God he's back!!!



I can't wait for Araujo also to be back soon. Return of Kounde in the defense has brought 100% sanity and confidence at the back,Thank God he's back!!!I can't wait for Araujo also to be back soon.

DR JONES @J_Blazer1 Jules Kounde. What a signing. If only we made such a signing two seasons ago. Well, better late than never... Jules Kounde. What a signing. If only we made such a signing two seasons ago. Well, better late than never... https://t.co/s11cmZRfsk

🕊 @NicoV100 Kounde's overall game is mad he is so solid Kounde's overall game is mad he is so solid

Barcelona get back on track with win over Villarreal

Barca romped to victory

Barcelona's defeat to Madrid last weekend was their first league loss of the season and came after a disappointing outing in the Champions League.

Xavi's men had just drawn 3-3 with Inter Milan on matchday four of Europe's elite club competition.

Pressure was starting to mount on Barca's credentials to contend for honors this season as they struggled against Los Blancos.

However, they have bounced back with an impressive victory over Villarreal, showing character alongside real attacking intent.

Xavi now possesses a squad brimming with strength in depth, as he was able to drop veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets to the bench.

Frenkie de Jong came in for the Spaniard and laid down a marker of his intentions of continuing to be a regular starter this season.

Alongside this, Lewandowski was back among the goals and his second was a fantastic strike.

They now trail league leaders Madrid by three points and they next host Athletic Bilbao on October 23 looking to keep the winning momentum going.

