"Can we sign someone instead of selling everyone?" - Fans react as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami let veteran star join MLS rivals

Inter Miami fans are least pleased with the club's decision to allow Lionel Messi's teammate Julian Gressel to move to Minnesota United. The US international joined the Herons at the start of last season and was a key component in their Supporters' Shield-winning run.

Gressel registered 40 appearances across competitions, chipping in with one goal and ten assists. However, the 31-year-old midfielder struggled for chances under Javier Mascherano this season, failing to register a single minute of action.

Inter Miami have now decided to move him on and the player has opted to embark on a new adventure with Minnesota United. He is among a host of players offloaded by the club in recent times, including Leonardo Campana, Matias Rojas, and Diego Gomez.

Fans were least pleased with the decision and took to social media to vent their frustration. One blamed Lionel Messi for Gressel's exit, commenting:

"Messi kicked out Miami best player. What an insecure midget!"

Another added:

"Can we sign someone instead of selling everyone?"

One fan took to sarcasm to slam the club, posting:

"Helll yeaaah! Sell the full squad! We will play C team"

Another quipped:

"Stop gifting your players out and carry out a proper sale like they do in Europe."

One fan wondered why the Florida-based club was allowing players like Gressel to leave, commenting:

"LUCKY. No clue what Miami is planning letting these players go."

Gressel shared the pitch 19 times with Lionel Messi to date for Inter Miami but never registered a joint goal participation.

What has Julian Gressel said about playing alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Julian Gressels once hailed Lionel Messi's consistency throughout his career. The Argentinean is the most decorated player in the history of the beautiful game and has already helped Inter Miami win the first two trophies in their history.

Speaking to Major League Journeyman in November last year, as cited by BOLA VIP, Gressels added it was unacceptable for La Pulga to tie a game.

“He’s demanding. We’re talking about the most decorated player in the history of the game. He’s won everywhere he’s been—not just for one season, but consistently throughout his entire career,” said Gressels.

He continued:

“With him, it’s unacceptable to tie a game. As a teammate, you have to get accustomed to that.”

Messi's contract with Inter Miami expires at the end of this year, and he is yet to sign an extension with the MLS outfit.

