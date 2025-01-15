"Can not be starting games anymore", "Need to replace him ASAP" - Fans slam Liverpool star after 1-1 Nottingham Forest draw

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson came under fire from fans for his showing in his side’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, January 14. The Scotland couldn’t meet the expectations of some fans in the 65 minutes he spent on the pitch and got sticks for it.

Before the game, Liverpool were sitting at the top of the Premier League table while Nottingham Forest were in the third position. Meanwhile, Forest and Arne Slot’s side have already clashed at Anfield this season, with the former getting the better off in the contest to hand the Merseyside club their only league defeat.

As expected, Liverpool started the game by dominating proceedings, but it was Forest who opened the scoring first in the 9th minute. Anthony Elanga found Chris Wood inside the box, who slotted the ball past Alisson Becker into the bottom right corner.

Undeterred by the goal, the Reds continued mounting the pressure but couldn’t break down a resilient Forest before the break. However, Arne Slot’s double change in the 66th minute proved decisive for Liverpool as they got their equalizer a few seconds after the changes. Diogo Jota headed his side back on level terms, heading home a corner kick by Kostas Tsimikas.

However, the scoreline remained unchanged until the last kick of the game, as neither side was able to find the back of the net. Thus, the match ended 1-1, and Forest leapfrogged Arsenal into the second position for the time being.

Andrew Robertson is one of the Liverpool players who was far from impressive on the night. He lost possession 11 times, made 2 accurate crosses out of eight attempted, and had a rating of 6.8 as per Sofascore.

After the match, fans took to X to berate him for his performance.

An X user wrote:

''Robertson can not be starting anymore games it’s as simple as that''

Another tweeted:

''I love Andy Robertson and it pains me to say this, but he’s not the same player as he used to be anymore. We need to replace him ASAP.''

''Can’t be angry at that. Turned up for half the game and walk with a point. Sooooo glad we turned up 2nd half. That HAS to be Robertson’s last game'' @LFC_000 wrote

''Andy Robertson should have some shame and just leave'' @oseberry_ chimed in

''Robertson needs to be put out of his misery. He has tried for us but he’s no longer that guy. Ease him out of starting 11 with grace and his dignity intact'' @TobechukwuX added

''Tsimikas offers much more than Robertson nowadays!!'' @ukokospeaks opined

Arne Slot heaps praise on Liverpool despite draw at Nottingham Forest

Liverpool manager Arne Slot lauded his side’s performance despite dropping points at Forest. The Dutch manager claimed his team had a great game, especially in the second half, but couldn’t get the desired result because Nuno Espirito Santo’s men were strong defensively.

Slot told TNT Sports after the match:

"Their goalkeeper had to make a few incredible saves, but their defenders also prevented some shots on target, because they blocked almost every shot. I couldn’t have asked for more. The second half performance was outstanding.

"There are not many teams who can create so many chances against a team that’s defensively so strong. Unfortunately we couldn’t score the second."

Liverpool will next be in action against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, January 18.

