"Can they stop Villa at Villa Park?" - Robbie Savage gives his prediction for high-flying Aston Villa vs league leaders Arsenal

Robbie Savage expects Aston Villa's incredible winning run at Villa Park to come to an end when they face Arsenal tomorrow (December 9).

Unai Emery's Villains have positioned themselves as top-four contenders amid a stunning seven-game winning streak at Villa Park. They sit third in the league, four points behind the league-leading Gunners.

Arsenal are impressing this season and have lost just one of 15 league games. Mikel Arteta's men look set to challenge for the Premier League title once again.

Savage labeled the encounter between Villa and the north Londoners as the 'big one of the weekend'. But, the Premier League legend thinks the Villains' red-hot form will be ended on Saturday. He told PlanetSport:

"Aston Villa at home are absolutely flying, unbeaten in their last 14 games at Villa Park, the Holte End is rocking. But guess what? The last team to beat Aston Villa at Villa Park was ... you guessed it Arsenal in a 4-2 win."

The Gunners head to Villa Park on a run of six consecutive wins. They secured a remarkable last-gasp 4-3 win against Luton Town on Tuesday (December 5).

Savage touched on Arteta's side's form and insists they can stop Emery's top-four hopefuls:

"Arsenal with six straight wins, can they stop Villa at Villa Park? And the answer to that is, yes they can. I'm going with a 2-1 win to Arsenal."

Villa will be buoyed by their stunning 1-0 victory against reigning champions Manchester City on home soil on Wednesday. They put in one of the best performances seen against a Pep Guardiola side, conjuring up 22 attempts to the Cityzens' two.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on how he plans to stop Aston Villa's in-form striker Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins has been in scintillating form.

The Gunners will come up against one of the Premier League's in-form forwards when they face Ollie Watkins. The English striker has been a real handle for opposition defenders this season, with eight goals and as many assists in 15 league games.

Watkins, 27, has an impressive record of four goals in seven games against the north Londoners. The likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba will be tasked with keeping the England international quiet.

Arteta has touched on Watkins' form ahead of the two sides' encounter at Villa Park. He said (via the club's official website):

"He’s been tremendously consistent over the last few years and he’s a real threat. Just like with other strikers, don’t give him the ball in the box! That’s his main quality."

Watkins isn't the only Villa attacker who the Gunners will have to be wary of. Leon Bailey scored the winner against City midweek while Moussa Diaby has been shining with three goals and five assists in 15 league games.