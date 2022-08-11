“Can be a surprise from here to the end of the market” – Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool could be the right fit for 24-year-old forward with "similar style" to Mane

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano feels Liverpool could be the "right fit" for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr. Romano also believes the Senegal international's playing style is similar to that of former Reds star Sadio Mane.

Since joining from Rennes in 2019, Sarr has made 94 appearances across competitions for Watford, recording 25 goals and 19 assists.

He has so far played two Premier League seasons, failing to help the Hornets avoid relegation on both occasions. Sarr scored five goals and registered two assists in 22 league games last season as Watford dropped to the Championship.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Ismaila Sarr has only scored 10 Premier League goals in his career



2 of those (20%) have come against Manchester United Ismaila Sarr has only scored 10 Premier League goals in his career2 of those (20%) have come against Manchester United 🐝 Ismaila Sarr has only scored 10 Premier League goals in his career😬 2 of those (20%) have come against Manchester United

The forward has been heavily linked with a move away from Vicarage Road this summer, with Leeds United and Manchester United interested in him (as per the Express).

But Romano is of the opinion that Sarr could be the perfect signing for the Reds, who lost Mane to Bayern Munich this summer.

The Italian journalist told Caught Offside (as quoted by HITC Sport):

“Liverpool have followed him for years but have never made any proposals, Klopp’s focus is on other deals; Sarr can be a surprise from here to the end of the market.

“Liverpool could be the right fit for Sarr’s talents, as he is a similar style of player to his compatriot Sadio Mane, who had a great career at Anfield before moving to Bayern Munich this summer.”

Do Liverpool need another new forward this summer?

Following Mane's departure, the Reds signed Benfica striker Darwin Nunez for an initial £67.5 million fee this summer.

While the Merseyside giants also tied down Mohamed Salah to a new deal, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino left Anfield in search of regular action.

The six-time European champions may need to bring in another attacker before the summer transfer window slams shut, especially as the season will be hampered by the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

In addition to Nunez and Salah, the Reds have Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz as their recognized forwards.

It remains to be seen if the Anfield outfit will dip into the transfer market again for an attacker.

