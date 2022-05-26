"Can surprise!" - Ronaldinho predicts the result of the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho has predicted the result of the final of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Real Madrid on May 28 at the Stade de France.

Both sides have been in red-hot form this season with Liverpool having already claimed two trophies in the Carabao and the FA Cup.

The likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are at the peak of their powers with both players in scintillating form this season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid claimed their 35th La Liga title in April, having been far and away the most dominant team in Spain this season.

Karim Benzema has many touting him as the favorite for the 2022 Ballon d'Or for a phenomenal season in front of goal.

The excitement is building ahead of the final on Saturday, May 28 and former Barca superstar Ronaldinho has predicted who will come out triumphant.

The Brazilian icon is backing the Reds to get the job done on the night in Paris, telling SportBible:

“Liverpool and Real Madrid are very similar teams when it comes to the will to win and they both fight until the last minute. They are two incredible teams with incredible players.

He continued:

"I hope it is a very beautiful final with many goals, Madrid showed a lot of spirit and came back from difficult situations this season, but in the current form I think Liverpool can surprise if they score goals at the beginning.

The Brazilian concluded:

"I think defensively they have a well-experienced team and I don't believe they made the same mistakes that other teams have made."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Ronaldinho: "I hope it is a very beautiful final with many goals. Madrid showed a lot of spirit and came back from difficult situations this season, but in the current form I think Liverpool can surprise if they score goals at the beginning." Ronaldinho: "I hope it is a very beautiful final with many goals. Madrid showed a lot of spirit and came back from difficult situations this season, but in the current form I think Liverpool can surprise if they score goals at the beginning."

"Facing a different Liverpool" - Reds skipper Jordan Henderson fuels the flames ahead of Champions League final clash with Real Madrid

Henderson recalls the 2018 final

Liverpool and Real Madrid did battle in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final with Los Blancos getting the better of the Premier League side on that occasion.

Mohamed Salah came off as a first-half substitute whilst goalkeeper Lorius Karius' glaring mistake allowed Karim Benzema to grab the opener on the night.

Madrid went on to win 3-1 and the Reds are seeking revenge this Saturday.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



@realmadriden | #UCLfinal Gareth Bale scores two goals - including a stunning overhead kick - as Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win the Champions League, #OTD in 2018 Gareth Bale scores two goals - including a stunning overhead kick - as Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win the Champions League, #OTD in 2018 🏆@realmadriden | #UCLfinal https://t.co/dFWvnAPCkz

Reds captain Jordan Henderson has spoken ahead of the final, telling the Guardian:

"I would say they are facing a different Liverpool, for sure. We did very well to get there when we played Madrid in the final in 2018. The lads were incredible. But we’ve grown since then."

He continued,

"New players have come in, we’ve been successful, we’ve had bad moments as well within that period, and all of that you learn from. I definitely feel this is a different team to what Madrid faced a few years ago."

All eyes will be on whether the Anfield giants manage to avenge their 2018 defeat to La Liga champions Madrid.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy