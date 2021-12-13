"Can't believe my eyes" - Fans urge Ralf Rangnick to drop 'sloppy' Manchester United attacker in favour of Edinson Cavani

Many Manchester United fans have slammed Marcus Rashford for his disappointing performance against Norwich City on Saturday at Carrow Raod. They have urged interim boss Ralf Rangnick to drop the England international and replace him with Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani.

Rashford missed the first two months of the 2021-22 season due to a shoulder injury. The 24-year-old scored three goals in his first four games after returning to action, but has since suffered from a dip in form. Rashford struggled to make an impact in Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Norwich on Saturday, for which he copped a lot of criticism.

The club's fans also slammed Rangnick for substituting Jadon Sancho early in the second half against Dean Smith's side and leaving Marcus Rashford on the field on social media.

"I cant believe my eyes. Sancho off instead of Rashford?", said a Manchester United fan on Twitter.

Marcus Rashford has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this season, scoring three goals and providing an assist. Many fans and pundits believe Rangnick should drop Rashford and play Edinson Cavani. One fan tweeted in this regard:

"Cavani with Ronaldo up to with Sancho and Greenwood out wide. Give Donny some game time with McFred behind him."

Zenande @ZenandeMzo like Ralf said yesterday, it wasn’t a game for technical players but it’s important that we got the win. we’ll build from this. like Ralf said yesterday, it wasn’t a game for technical players but it’s important that we got the win. we’ll build from this.

Ralf Rangnick recently revealed that Edinson Cavani could make his much-awaited return to action this week.

The 34-year-old suffered irritation of his Achilles tendon during United's 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at the end of October. The former PSG striker began training with United last week, and could be part of the team's squad for their trip to Brentford on Tuesday.

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick needs to find a way to get the best out of Bruno Fernandes

Norwich City vs Manchester United - Premier League

Bruno Fernandes was another Manchester United star player who endured a disappointing outing against Norwich City on Saturday. The Portuguese star was unable to impact the game, giving the ball away on multiple occasions.

Fernandes scored 28 goals and provided 17 assists in 58 appearances for The Red Devils last season. The attacking midfielder was arguably United's talisman before the arrival of Ronaldo from Juventus this summer.

Yomi Kazeem @TheYomiKazeem The best thing about Bruno Fernandes is that he does the first thing that comes to his mind.



StatmanBains 🇩🇪 @StatmanBains Bruno Fernandes lost possession 17 times in the first half. 65.7% pass accuracy Bruno Fernandes lost possession 17 times in the first half. 65.7% pass accuracy

The 27-year-old scored a hat-trick on the opening day of the season in Manchester United's 5-1 victory over Leeds United. He has, however, scored just three goals and provided two assists in his last 15 league appearances for The Red Devils.

Ralf Rangnick must find a way to get the best out of Bruno Fernandes, as the midfielder, on his day, is arguably one of the best players in the Premier League.

Fernandes said about Rangnick a few weeks ago:

"From everything I've heard about him (Rangnick), he's a person everyone respects in the world of football. He's a really good manager. He's offensive; he likes to press high. He's intense. I like that; I'm an intense player."

It remains to be seen how Rangnick deploys Fernandes in the next few games.

