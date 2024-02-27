Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has claimed that Manchester United's new ownership may have already decided Erik ten Hag's future. The former defender claimed that he was surprised that Sir Jim Ratcliffe was looking to wait until the end of the season to act upon his decision.

The INEOS CEO has been active in changing the recruitment structure at the club since his arrival. Manchester City's Omar Berrada is set to join as CEO soon, while Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth is close to joining as sporting director as well.

Neville said of the new regime when speaking to Sky Sports:

“If you look at the guy [Berrada] who has come in from City as CEO and they're obviously looking to get Dan Ashworth in from Newcastle - they're going to make a decision, I think, quite quickly, if not already. I suspect Jim Ratcliffe and Dave Brailsford already know whether they are going to keep Erik ten Hag as manager next season. I can’t believe they're going to wait until May to make that decision and then leave themselves short."

“Where Manchester United have been found out in the last 10 years in recruitment on and off the pitch is making poor decisions, late decisions, not being ahead of the game. I don’t think they are going to do that. For me, I suspect they have probably come to a conclusion already. It may even be whether it’s Champions League or not, they will stick with that decision,” he added.

Despite a poor start to the season, the Red Devils are still in with a chance to finish in the top four. However, they have exited the Champions League in the group stages and have failed to defend their League Cup trophy.

United have a fifth-round FA Cup clash against Nottingham Forest coming up which could be their only chance at silverware this season.

Manchester United set to allow star to leave club at the end of the season

United are looking to revamp their center-backs.

Manchester United are prepared to let defender Victor Lindelof leave when he approaches the final year of his contract at the end of the season. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Swedish international's exit could be part of a mass exodus as Sir Jim Ratcliffe heads a summer of change at Old Trafford.

The report claims that Saudi Pro League sides have expressed interest in the 29-year-old, while Serie A giants AC Milan have also emerged as likely candidates for the defender.

Lindelof joined Manchester United from Benfica in 2017 and has gone on to make 253 appearances across competitions for the English giants. He has played a total of 22 games this season, missing close to two months of action with a groin injury.