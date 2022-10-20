"Can't believe people were doubting him" "A Rolls Royce" - Manchester United fans laud 'exceptional' new signing for 'bossing' Tottenham in 2-0 win

Manchester United fans have been lauding Casemiro following the midfielder's impressive performance in the side's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on October 19.

The Red Devils romped to a fully deserved victory over a poor Spurs side, with goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes securing all three points.

Fred slotted home in the 47th minute just moments into the second half following a first half of bombardment from the United attackers at Hugo Lloris' goal.

Fernandes then curled home a delightful strike in the 69th minute as Spurs couldn't contain the Red Devils' attacking threat.

It was perhaps the best performance to date for United under Erik ten Hag as they had an incredible 28 shots to Tottenham's nine.

United controlled the midfield and that was mostly thanks to Casemiro's dominant performance.

The Brazilian broke up play superbly and was a real presence throughout, taking two shots with one left-footed strike going agonizingly wide in the first half.

Casemiro also made two key passes with a passing accuracy of 84.8% throughout.

Defenisvely, the former Real Madrid midfielder was at his very best, making four tackles and two interceptions.

It was his best performance in a Manchester United shirt since his £63.6 million move from Madrid this past summer.

The security that he gives United's backline is impressive and he was awarded man-of-the-match for his outing.

Any doubts over his adaption to Premier League football were put to bed by tonight's performance and here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

Zoba @Czooba Casemiro owns the midfield in this game, he's bossing Spurs! Casemiro owns the midfield in this game, he's bossing Spurs!

Faysal @elfayz_ I’m seein hella man praise this Casemiro performance. Couple of weeks ago you called him washed and nothin of a player without Toni/Luka.. don’t change your energy bro I’m seein hella man praise this Casemiro performance. Couple of weeks ago you called him washed and nothin of a player without Toni/Luka.. don’t change your energy bro

Aaron Moniz @amonizfootball Cannot remember the last United midfielder who was as good defensively as Casemiro. He's everywhere Cannot remember the last United midfielder who was as good defensively as Casemiro. He's everywhere

David Cartlidge @davidjaca Man Utd very impressive. Energy and hunger throughout. Dalot, Bruno, Fred and Casemiro all especially good. Man Utd very impressive. Energy and hunger throughout. Dalot, Bruno, Fred and Casemiro all especially good.

Trey @UTDTrey Casemiro is still the best DM in the world btw, just thought I should let you know Casemiro is still the best DM in the world btw, just thought I should let you know

Carl Anka @Ankaman616 This Casemiro performance... United have a defensive midfielder, after all these years. This Casemiro performance... United have a defensive midfielder, after all these years. https://t.co/MGroLtlVB6

Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning Casemiro is the truth. Can’t believe people were doubting him. He’s ridiculous. Exactly the game management Man Utd need. Casemiro is the truth. Can’t believe people were doubting him. He’s ridiculous. Exactly the game management Man Utd need.

Liam Canning @LiamPaulCanning Casemiro is Rolls Royce. Won’t hear anything different. Casemiro is Rolls Royce. Won’t hear anything different.

Ten Hag making his mark at Manchester United

The best performance under Ten Hag so far

Ten Hag is renowned for his pressing style of play that earned so many plaudits during his time as Ajax manager.

His progressive philosophy is renowned but it takes time for a team to adapt and that has been the case for Manchester United.

It was a slow start for Ten Hag's side and the two opening defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford came as huge setbacks.

However, tonight's performance against top-class competition and the way they dictated the game was extremely impressive.

It bodes well for the Red Devils heading into the rest of the season and new signings including Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez are shining.

Their top four pursuit is well and truly in motion and next up is a clash against potential top four rivals Chelsea.

United head to Stamford Bridge on October 22 with just a point separating them and the fourth-placed Blues.

