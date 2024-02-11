"Can't complain", "Game's already over" - Arsenal fans react as Mikel Arteta names 29-year-old star in XI to face West Ham

Arsenal fans are delighted to see Mikel Arteta name Leandro Trossard in their starting lineup for their clash with West Ham United today (February 11).

Trossard came off the bench 74th minute of the Gunners' crucial 3-1 win against Liverpool last weekend. The Belgian secured his side's victory in the 90+2nd minute with a tidy finish.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion attacker has been a real asset from the bench for Arsenal this season. He's posted eight goals and two assists in 27 games across competitions.

However, Trossard is handed the opportunity to impress from the off today. It will be just his eighth league start this season. Arteta spoke highly of the qualities the Belgium international possesses earlier this campaign (via Arsenal Insider):

"He’s very good and he’s got this mentality to be always willing to help the team."

The north Londoners will be eager to get revenge over West Ham at the London Stadium. They suffered a 2-0 loss at the Emirates in the reverse fixture in December.

Arteta's men sit third in the league and will look to respond to Liverpool and Manchester City's victories yesterday. They are five points behind Jurgen Klopp's league leaders as things stand.

David Raya continues in goal, with Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magahalaes, and Oleksandr Zinchenko in defense.

Martin Odegaard partners Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in midfield for the hosts.

Trossard joins Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in attack, tasked with getting the better of David Moyes' defense. The Hammers suffered a 3-0 loss to Manchester United last time out.

One fan is happy to see the Belgian start:

"I can't complain."

Another fan thinks the hosts have already secured victory:

"Game's already over."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Arteta's decision to start Trossard:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Leandro Trossard on spending one year at Arsenal

Leandro Trossard has spent a year with the Gunners.

Trossard arrived at Arsenal from Brighton in January 2023 in a £26 million deal. He's already spent a year with the north Londoners and has become somewhat of a fan favorite during that time.

The Belgian forward is happy with how things have panned out at the Emirates despite missing out on the title last season. He said (via the club's official website):

“It’s been a great year for me - everything I could wish for! Obviously, at the end of last season, the perfect way to end it would have been to win the league, but in general, it’s been great for me."

Trossard will be playing in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League with the Gunners. His side face Primeira Liga giants FC Porto, with the first leg on February 21 and the second leg on March 12:

“We’re through to the Champions League as well into the next rounds, and I enjoy it a lot with the lads as well, it’s a great team.”

The versatile attacker will hope to help Arsenal build on their win against Liverpool in their clash with West Ham today. He will spearhead Arteta's attack on home soil.