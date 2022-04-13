"Can't have any excuses" - Rafael Van der vaart issues stern warning to Manchester United players about Erik ten Hag

Rafael Van der Vaart has warned that would-be Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag would unhesitantly throw out underperforming, non-compliant players.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has failed to give the club the direction they need and is unlikely to win them a top-four spot this term.

Almost every United player has underperformed in the 2021-22 campaign, especially in do-or-die matches.

The seventh-best side in the Premier League this season are in dire need of redirection.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils are preparing contracts and paperwork to wrap up the signing of Ajax boss Erik ten Hag as soon as possible.

Ten Hag has proven himself to be a shrewd and capable manager at Ajax, never hesitating to do what is best for his team.

Final details of coaching staff & agreement with Ajax are needed. Manchester United are working to prepare contracts & paperworks this week in order to announce Erik ten Hag appointment as soon as possible. Sources close to the manager consider it as matter of time.

Former Ajax man Van der Vaart has given his two cents about Ten Hag’s upcoming transfer to Old Trafford. Dubbing it as a “nice move,” he told Z Select (via Express):

“Ten Hag to Manchester United? It’s nice. You don’t let a club like Manchester United wait.”

Ten Hag is set to become Man United's fifth manager since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013. Van der Vaart claimed that the manager would have a no-tolerance policy towards players who do not buy into his project.

Warning the club’s underperforming players, the 39-year-old added:

“These players (#MUFC) can't have any excuses anymore. They made so many managers leave while they are playing so bad. Now they get a manager who will be very clear and will present his plan. Those who won’t cooperate will get thrown out."

Hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat against Everton, Manchester United will play bottom-dwellers Norwich City in the Premier League this Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United future could be uncertain under Erik ten Hag

Having bagged 18 goals across all competitions, Cristiano Ronaldo has emerged as United’s leading goalscorer this season. Despite being well past his prime, the 37-year-old still possesses the quality to single-handedly decide the outcome of a tie. However, when he isn’t scoring decisive goals, he doesn’t contribute all that much to Man United’s attack, which might not sit well with the Dutchman.

Erik Ten Hag to Manchester United soon. Let's be hopeful he knows how to use Cristiano Ronaldo.

At Ajax, Ten Hag deploys a fast-paced, all-hands-on-deck type of football, where every player contributes to every aspect of play. If he tries to implement the same philosophy here, we are not sure how Ronaldo will respond to it. An interesting pre-season awaits the player, the manager, and, of course, the fans.

