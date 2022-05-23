"Can’t get to the end of the season without the hope of winning a big trophy" - Dani Alves points out what needs to change with Barcelona for next campaign

Barcelona veteran Dani Alves has lamented his team's inability to win a trophy this season but vowed to come back stronger next campaign.

The Blaugrana ended their campaign with a 2-0 home loss to Villarreal on the final day of the 2021-22 La Liga campaign on Sunday. Nevertheless, that was enough for them to finish second, albeit a whopping 13 points behind champions Real Madrid. Accumulating only 73 points from 38 games, they finished with their lowest points tally since collecting 67 in the 2007-08 season.

Having also lost out in the Spanish Supercup, Copa Del Rey and both European competitions, Barcelona finished without a title for the second time in three years.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live FT | Barcelona 0-2 Villreal



Barcelona end 2021/22 with defeat against Villarreal at the Camp Nou. FT | Barcelona 0-2 VillrealBarcelona end 2021/22 with defeat against Villarreal at the Camp Nou. https://t.co/mUJ7IjPiTe

Alves, who returned to the club in January for a second term after five and a half years, feels the Blaugrana must change their mindset to be able to compete for silverware again. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We are sad that we weren’t able to give the fans what they wanted. I don’t think that was a fair result for the game we played. Next season, it’s about changing the spirit of the side, the mentality, the mindset and to impose ourselves on the field of play and improve everything."

Speaking on the lack of trophies this season, Alves added:

“We can’t get to the end of the season without the hope of winning a big trophy. This is a turning point for us; we must reflect, looking forward, and come back with a different spirit. Next year, there will be a better spirit.”

Barcelona were trailing in ninth position in the league standings when Xavi arrived and now finished as the runners-up, which is decent improvement, though.

Barcelona veteran Dani Alves keen to stay at club

Alves will see his contract with the club expire in June but he's keen to continue into the 2022-23 season. The 38-year-old has a one-year extension clause in his contract, but the Blaugrana haven't activated it yet.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB Dani Alves on his future: “My wish is to stay at Barcelona, you know that - but it's not up to me. So I will keep fighting to continue at Barça”, tells Movistar. Dani Alves on his future: “My wish is to stay at Barcelona, you know that - but it's not up to me. So I will keep fighting to continue at Barça”, tells Movistar. 🔴🇧🇷 #FCB

Professing his desire to continue at Barcelona, he said:

“I don’t know, I live in the present. The present is the only thing available, and we have to seize it. I’m a player at this club until the end of June, and then who knows? My idea is to continue representing the club as best as I can. I’ve always said it if I can bring anything, add anything, I will. If it were down to me, I’d have signed a new contract already.”

Alves played 13 league games since returning, contributing four goals.

Edited by Bhargav