"Can’t handle this pressure" - Ahmed Elmohamady says Cristiano Ronaldo should replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain

According to Ahmed Elmohamady, Cristiano Ronaldo should replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United's captain.

While United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has openly stated that the England international will remain captain, that hasn't stopped fans and pundits from demanding Maguire be replaced. Elmohamady and Maguire were both teammates at Hull City once, but the Egypt international believes Maguire should no longer be Manchester United's captain

Speaking to beIN Sports (via Manchester Evening News), Elmohamady discussed Ronaldo's ability to handle pressure better:

“Harry was with me in Hull City and, in my opinion, he doesn’t have the level to be the Manchester United captain.

“Manchester United need a player with a strong personality and I hope that the next manager will give the captaincy to Ronaldo, if he stays."

Elmohamady added:

"Ronaldo can handle this responsibility and pressure. However, Maguire can’t handle this pressure.

“So I think that the pressure he has by wearing the captain’s armband is affecting his performances. Maguire performed really well with Leicester, a team that competes to be in the top six of the Premier League, and maybe this is his level. He doesn’t have the level to play for the biggest team in the history of England."

Harry Maguire has struggled all season while leading Manchester United's backline. Overall, he has been subpar, and their last game against Tottenham Hotspur saw the captain score an own-goal.

Rangnick has reiterated that Maguire will remain captain until the end of the season. Harry Maguire will need to resolve his defensive woes if Manchester United are to finish in the Champions League slots this season.

Manchester United likely to hire Erik ten Hag as permanent manager: Reports

AZ Alkmaar v AFC Ajax - KNVB Beker

According to The Mirror, Erik ten Hag has strong support within United's walls and is believed to be the best candidate to replace Rangnick as permanent manager.

While Mauricio Pochettino is another option for the Red Devils, his poor showing against Real Madrid could potentially make the Old Trafford hierarchy look elsewhere. It is believed that Erik ten Hag is considering his future at Ajax, after apparently being frustrated with how many top talents keep getting sold off.

The Dutchman has had no problems working with a director of football, and is said to be fine working alongside Ralf Rangnick next season.

