“Can't let that kind of toxicity rule your life" - Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez speaks about criticism she receives

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently opened up about the criticism she faces.

A model and media personality, Georgina Rodriguez is known for her lavish lifestyle. In January 2022, a Netflix docu-series was made on the life of the Spaniard, which has two seasons now, named 'I Am Georgina'.

She received criticism from many from different walks of life regarding her luxurious lifestyle. Georgina opened up about the same in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying that she doesn't let the negativity affect her life:

“You can't make everyone happy. You can't let anyone influence you, doubt yourself or negative thoughts divert you from your path. Negative comments come from people who don't know me. You can't let that kind of toxicity rule your life or your thoughts," Georgina Rodriguez said (via AS).

The Spaniard currently lives in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, as Cristiano Ronaldo plies his trade for Al-Nassr FC. He joined the club last season after parting ways with Manchester United in November 2022.

Georgina met the Portuguese superstar in 2016 when she worked at a Gucci store in Madrid. Life has certainly changed massively for the model, having been thrown into the limelight with her own work and Ronaldo's global popularity.

When asked if she misses something from her life before fame, Georgina Rodriguez said:

“It's the little things you miss. Being able to sit on a bench in the street or go to the park with your children without feeling observed."

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez opens up on living in Saudi Arabia

As the 2022-23 season came to an end, speculation regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future was on the rise. Some reports suggested that the Portuguese icon is looking for a move back to Europe.

Some reports even suggested that Georgina Rodriguez is unhappy in Saudi Arabia. However, the Spaniard has rubbished the claims, saying that life in the country has been an 'enriching experience'.

“Traveling and living in new cultures, especially living in countries that are so different from each other, always helps you grow as a person. You open your mind and become more tolerant of those around you. They are all enriching experiences that we are very lucky to live," Georgina said.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a contract till 2025 when he joined Al-Nassr. The Portuguese also recently expressed his desire to continue his stay in Saudi Arabia beyond the summer. He registered 14 goals and two assists in his first 19 games for the club.

